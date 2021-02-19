WandaVision Episode 7 Spoilers: What Does The Nexus Marvel Commercial Imply?

After six long episodes, WandaVision has finally trusted fans with big revelations. In the seventh episode, the timeline moved forward again in what seems like the mid-2000s, something close to Modern Family or The Office. It even presented yet another commercial that was no short of weird. Let's uncover the Easter Eggs from the latest "Nexus" commercial.

WandaVision Episode 7 - Nexus Marvel Commercial

The seventh episode picked right up from the events that took place in the last episode with Vision almost ripping apart after attempting to escape the pocket reality and Wanda expanding the Hex to save him. Concerned that she's losing control, Wanda is seen as rather depressed, lolling around her bed and in no mood to entertain the world. Almost like mocking Wanda's situation, a 20-second commercial pops up. Named Nexus, the commercial unfolds with a woman sitting on the corner of a park bench all alone. A voice from the speaker quickly follows through, "Feeling depressed? Do you just want to be left alone?"

And then it proceeds to show the woman choosing the Nexus anti-depressant pills from the pharmacy while the background voice explains how these antidepressants anchor you back to your reality or the reality of your choice. The commercial ends with the woman visibly happy and smiling as she exits the pharmacy. The tagline follows, "Nexus - Because the world doesn't revolve around you. Or does it?"

First and foremost, the name itself has a ring to it. For those who don't know, in the Marvel Universe, Nexus is a cross-dimensional gateway that provides a pathway to infinite realities. There's no explanation on who created it or if it's just one place in the entire multiverse where all the other realities naturally intersect but one of the entities are usually present in each other's parallel dimension. In the comics, Scarlet Witch is a Nexus being. This hints at the development of a multiverse, which also supports the rumour of Tom Holland-led upcoming Spiderman to encapsulate the other two Spiderman universes featuring other stars. Now coming back to the commercial, or rather the end of the commercial, the last words of the tagline, "or does it?" is just a testament to Wanda creating a reality around her vision of a perfect afterlife.

Alternatively, the latest episode also revealed Monica Rambeau's new-found superpowers, a glimpse of Captain Marvel and Monica's mother and Agnes' big reveal. Yes, the antagonist is revealed in the series' ending episodes. Most eagle-eyed fans had already had their suspicion on Agnes and correctly pointed out that she is Agatha Harkness. Meanwhile, Vision crosses paths with Darcy and finds out his true identity from her. That's a lot to digest in a single episode but does an excellent job at keeping fans asking for more.

