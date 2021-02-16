Kevin Smith Thinks That The Main Antagonist In 'WandaVision' Could Be Mephisto

Ever since the inception of Wandavision, the miniseries has created a massive buzz amongst all Marvel fans. There are a lot of mysteries when it comes to the show, of which fans desperately want to know who is the real villain in the series. While a few may think its Wanda herself, actor-filmmaker and comedian Kevin Smith think that the main villain of the show can be Mephisto. The sixth episode “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” of the series shook things up with Vision breaching the energy bubble, ever since then Marvel fans are starting to reconsider who the real Villain can be.

For the unversed, Kevin Smith during a previous episode of his Fatman on Beyond podcast said that he didn’t think Mephisto can be the main antagonist and within just the week, the plot of the show has made the expert reconsider his opinion. After the end of the sixth episode, a Claymation commercial featuring a kid starving on a desert island surfaced was streamed. In the commercial, fans could see a shark showing up with a cup of Yo-Magic Yogurt. The kid explains to the shark that he could eat anything but when the shark tosses him the cup, the kid was unable to open it up and eventually dies. According to Smith, the kid on the island could be a representative of Wanda, while the shark could be someone who made her a deal for something that she wasn’t ready for.

During the podcast, Smith explained that last week he didn’t think it could be Mephisto, as people don’t know about him. However, the commercial and the conversation between Wanda and Pietro, where Pietro supports her to control the entire town. Smith feels that the way he spoke to her showcased that Pietro is the devil. So he amended that he doesn’t think that the main villain could be Mephisto but he knows that he can turn out to the main protagonist.

Three more episodes of the show are yet to stream online on Disney+ Hotstar. The series will conclude by the month of March. Wandavision is the first series to release in Phase Four of the MCU.

