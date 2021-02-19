What Time Does 'Wandavision' Episode 7 Release? Here Is The Release Time And Plot

The Marvel series WandaVision has caused quite the stir ever since it was released on Disney Plus. The 9-episode miniseries airs one episode every week on Friday and it has recently released its episode 6 titled All-New Halloween Spooktacular on February 12. The episode has created quite the mystery and has left fans at the edge of their seats. Hence, many fans are curious to know what time does Wandavision episode release.

What time does Wandavision episode 7 release?

WandaVision comes out every Friday on Disney Plus. Episode 7 of the show will be out on February 19, 2021. Fans can tune in at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT to watch the show. Take a look at this WandaVision featurette recently released on Youtube below.

What is the plot of WandaVision episode 7?

Disney has teased that WandaVision Episode 7 will follow Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff as she struggles to “accept how everything around her is unravelling.” Fans of the show will already know that there is a time skip in almost every episode of the show. Hence Wandavision episode 7 will see the series moving into the 2000s era and adopting the same mockumentary style as Modern Family, with Wanda even talking directly to the camera at different points in the episode. Thanks to footage from previous WandaVision trailers as well, we already know that WandaVision Episode 7 will see the illusions covering Westview continue to fracture and glitch, while Wanda is struggling to maintain control over the town.

Snippet from what happened in Wandavision episode 6

The 10-year-old Billy played by Julian Hilliard becomes a fourth-wall-breaking narrator for WandaVision episode 6. He tells us his favourite thing about Halloween while in costume. Tommy played by Jett Klyne on the other hand doesn't have a costume as he considers himself the “cool twin”. The boys wonder what's up with their uncle, Pietro Maximoff/ Quicksilver played by Evan Peters. Quicksilver had gate-crashed WandaVision episode 5 right at the and is now sleeping on the living room couch until four in the afternoon.

The boys are soon joined by their mother Wanda, who arrives in a decade-appropriate Scarlet Witch costume from the comics. Wanda then ad-libs that she's a Sokovian fortune teller, which is funny in its own right as Wanda has those abilities as well. Shortly after, the dad Vision turns up in his own decade-appropriate comic-correct costume and proceeds to describe himself as a Mexican wrestler which is Wanda’s sex fantasy for Vision. Wandavision episodes will air every Friday until March 9.

Source: Still from Wandavision trailer (Youtube)

