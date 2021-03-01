WandaVision Episode 8: Black Widow Was Nearly Included As An Easter Egg Reference

WandaVision episode 8 finally puts an end to every question that the other seven episodes raised. Viewers were informed about how it all started, making up for a big flashback episode. As Agatha Harkness says, "the only way forward is (going) back." During the big reveal, one reference that didn't make it to the final cut but was included in the script was the mention of Black Widow and Tony Stark. While viewers still got to see the latter's reference in the form of the Stark bomb that haunted Wanda's childhood, they were bummed to have not heard about Black Widow, especially after knowing that she could have almost made it into the episode. Here's what almost happened.

Black Widow nearly made it to WandaVision as an Easter Egg Reference

Post the airing of the highly awaited episode, a Twitter user named @Veloso_off released storyboard panels from the moments of the show that revealed that Wanda had a few things to say about Tony Stark and Black Widow before making her enthralling entrance into the S.W.O.R.D hallways. The storyboard mirrored the exact scene that took place in the lobby of the S.W.O.R.D headquarters as she asked the receptionist to let her in, for she wanted to see Vision's body. Most of the artwork proved accurate with the exception of the other Avengers' reference.

If it's true that the storyboard has come from the WandaVision office/sets, the actual scene would have had Wanda angrily telling off the S.W.O.R.D employee for only mourning Tony's death, as if the other Avengers didn't exist or sacrifice themselves at all. She would have then referenced Black Widow to further prove her point that Vision was the only Avenger that didn't get a proper memorial, perhaps, because he was a synthezoid.

While that counts as a WandaVision easter eggs reference, some fans think that it's better off not making it into the show as it didn't quite portray the Avengers in a positive light. Nevertheless, Stark did make it into the show as his company's bombs were the cause of Wanda and Pietro's parents' death. That scene also opened up the possibility of the theory of Wanda being a mutant ever since she was born.

