WandaVision Episode 8: Here Are A Few Questions Fans Want To Be Answered

WandaVision has been doing a great job of keeping the Marvel fandom thriving at a time when theatres are closed and fans haven't had a single Marvel movie in more than a year. With just two episodes left to be released in WandaVision, anticipation and fan theory are growing tremendously. Each episode of this production of Jac Schaeffer addresses questions asked by the previous episode but leaves us with fresh questions. Seven episodes of the show have been streamed so far, and the next one is about to release. Talking about the show, as per Indianexpress, here are a few questions fans want to be answered before the final two episodes.

Who is Pietro Maximoff?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson had previously played the part of Wanda's brother Pietro Maximoff and speedster superhero Pietro Maximoff or Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron. And toward the end of the movie, he died. But in WandaVision, the Peter Maximoff version of Evan Peters from the X-Men movies debuted out of the blue. Does this promise the eventual appearance of X-Men in the MCU and Peter is just the variant of another universe of Wanda's child, as some theories say?

What does S.W.O.R.D want with Vision?

Acting director of S.W.O.R.D, Josh Stamberg Tyler Hayward has shown himself to be ruthless and does not seem like a person who is interested in doing the right thing from a distance. We know the Vision has been monitored and has a plan for him. But what about? Does one turn him into a weapon like Ultron? He was also experimenting with Vision's body before Wanda broke into the facility and stole the body.

Is Wanda a Nexus being?

Nexus beings in Marvel Comics are incredibly powerful individuals that can affect the probability and the future, and can fundamentally change the course of the universe. Nexus beings are extremely important for the proper functioning and stability of the multiverse, and if something is wrong with them, the effects will be felt throughout the multiverse.

What happened to the twins?

Thanks to Agatha, Wanda and Vision's twins have disappeared. Many don't think she killed them, because Agatha has no reason to harm them. Also, twins have super-powers like their parents, and they could probably hold their own in direct confrontation. Where are they, then?

