What Time Does 'WandaVision' Episode 8 Come On Disney Plus? Know All Details

WandaVision has been doing a great job in keeping the Marvel fandom thriving at a time when theatres are closed and fans haven't got a single Marvel movie in over a year. With only two episodes left to be released in WandaVision, anticipation and fan theories are running high. The next episode comes out on February 26.

What time does WandaVision Episode 8 release on Disney Plus?

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 8 Theories: Is Doctor Strange Going To Appear In The Final Episodes?

WandaVision Episode 8 time of release has been set at midnight Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time or 8 a.m. GMT. Viewers can look at the time zone they're the closest to and wait for the episode to drop. The episode will be released on Disney's own streaming service Disney Plus.

How long is WandaVision episode 8?

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 8 Leak 2; Possible Spoilers Reveal Plot Of Upcoming Episodes

Although Marvel doesn't officially release the runtime for their upcoming WandaVision episodes, a leak on Reddit has given us a hint about WandaVision episode 8 runtime. As per the leak on the subreddit r/MarvelStudioSpoilers, the runtime for the next episode is going to be around 47 minutes. This leak comes from a user who successfully leaked the episode times for previous episodes. Considering the credits in WandaVision usually run 6-7 minutes, fans will get to see the main storyline run for about 40 minutes.

Also Read: Marvel Studios Spoilers: A Complete List Of Upcoming Marvel Movies And Series

WandaVision episode 7 recap

In the last WandaVision episode, all hell broke loose as the first villain of the series was revealed. The episode begins with Wanda's powers glitching and sends her kids with Agnes to have some much-needed alone time. Vision is stuck at the edge of the town and runs into Darcy who tells him about his backstory, the Avengers, how Wanda had originally killed him and how Thanos brought him back just to crush his head and get the infinity stone out.

Meanwhile, Monica Rambeau gets her superhero origin story as she is trying to get back into the glitch. She confronts Wanda saying she wants to help but Wanda lifts her up. Rambeau then uses her own powers to get out of her grip. Agness shows up takes Wanda away. As Wanda comes to Agnes's house, her kids are nowhere to be found. She confronts Agnes and the latter reveals herself to be Agatha. The episode ends there. Later in the mid-credits scene, Pietro meets Monica. Stay tuned for more news on WandaVision and upcoming Disney Plus shows.

Also Read: 'WandaVision' Fate Unclear But Scarlet Witch Aka Wanda To Star In 'Doctor Strange' Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.