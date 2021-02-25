WandaVision Episode 8 Theories: Is Doctor Strange Going To Appear In The Final Episodes?

WandaVision has been delivering some amazing episodes in the past few weeks and with only two more episodes left to go, fans can't help but speculate what's going to happen. There are many popular fan theories online about the next two episodes. Let's dive into some popular WandaVision Episode 8 theories.

WandaVision Episode 8 Theories

(Warning: WandaVision spoilers ahead)

There have been hundreds of rumours circulating online about what's going to happen next. However, only a few theories are from legitimate sources and could potentially turn out to be true. Still, take these theories with a grain of salt. Here are all the popular WandaVision Episode 8 theories.

Agatha Harkness Backstory - One popular theory on Reddit claims the beginning of the episode will be devoted to exploring Agatha Harkness and her backstory. The episode will go into the past and show flashbacks of her time as a witch in Salem. She will hypnotise Wanda at the beginning of the episode but Wanda will manage to break free from her hold.

Wanda And Pietro Flashback - There also a strong theory on WandaVision forums that part of the next episode will be spent exploring how Wanda and Pietro got their powers. There are flashbacks to their childhood and a child Wanda will be shown watching American sitcoms on TV. Maybe that'll answer why the theme of the Hex keeps changing into different sitcoms each episode. There are also flashbacks to the Civil War where Wanda and Vision have a conversation.

Vision is going to awaken Quicksilver; From the last episode, we know that Evan Peter's Quicksilver has been under Agatha's control ever since he appeared on the show. Vision has been shown to have the power to awaken people from their slumber inside the Hex. It's highly possible Vision will wake up Pietro from Agatha's grip and he will turn out to be the X-Men version of Quicksilver.

SWORD Invasion - Director Hayward of SWORD is going to launch a full assault into the Hex against Wanda and Vision. Monica Rambeau, Jimmy Woo and Quicksilver will be the ones fighting against SWORD agents while Wanda and Vision are busy battling against Agatha Harkness.

As for WandaVision Cameo Theories, the most probable and speculated character who might possibly show up at the end of the next episode or the final episode is going to be Doctor Strange. It seems the most logical as Marvel has confirmed that the events of WandaVision are directly lead into The Multiverse of Madness.

Agatha is not the main villain and she's working for either Mephisto or Nightmare. This is also a very prevalent theory that says Agatha is not going to be the final villain of the series but rather, bigger cosmic level villains like Mephisto the literal devil or Nightmare who has his own dimension, might show up in the last couple of episodes.

WandaVision Episode 8 Release Date

Episode 8 of WandaVision comes out on Friday, February 26 on Disney Plus. The coming episode will tell which of the speculated theories are true and which turn out to be false. Stay tuned for more news about WandaVision and Marvel. New episodes of WandaVision come out every Friday.

