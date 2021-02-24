WandaVision Episode 8 Leak 2; Possible Spoilers Reveal Plot Of Upcoming Episodes

WandaVision has some amazing episodes airing for the past few weeks and Marvel fans can't wait for more episodes to drop. Speculation is high and a possible WandaVision episode 8 leak may have surfaced online. Read on to find out about this leak and more WandaVision spoilers.

WandaVision Episode 8 Leak and Potential Spoilers

There have been some possible WandaVision spoilers and leaks on social media sites, Reddit and online forums. Most of these leaks are unverified so take them with a grain of salt. Here are the possible spoilers for the upcoming episodes.

Three images from the next episode have been leaked on Reddit. If you want to check them out you can go to the subreddit r/Marvel Studio Spoilers.

The beginning of the next episode is going to spend a lot of time exploring Agatha Harkness and her backstory. She will possibly hypnotise Wanda to her bidding at the beginning of the episode.

Another potential leak suggests that Agatha is just the puppet and that the real villain Mephisto is yet to arrive on the show. He is rumoured to show up in the final episode.

Vision is going to run into Monica Rambeau and Pietro. He will lift Pietro from Agatha's control. Pietro will finally be revealed as the Fox version of Quicksilver.

SWORD will begin an invasion into the premises of Westview.

Wanda will come to her senses and she will engage in battle with Agatha. Meanwhile, Jimmy Woo, Quicksilver and Monica will be busy fighting off against the SWORD agents.

As Wanda and Agatha fight, the HEX will begin to crumble and the people will start acting out and going crazy as their lives are turned upside down.

Another potential final villain is rumoured to be 'Nightmare' who is set to be the main villain in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness as well.

The last episode is going to have an epic all-out battle. Paul Bettany has said in an interview that there is going to be a very big cameo coming that nobody has guessed yet.

There is a possibility Doctor Strange will show in the final episode or in the post-credit scene of the final episode as Marvel has announced that events at the end of WandaVision will directly lead into the Doctor Strange sequel film.

At the end of the series, Vision will disintegrate and die once the Hex is completely dissolved but the kids' Billy and Tommy will be safe.

It's impossible to be sure of how many of the above spoilers are accurate and how many are a hoax. The next episode of WandaVision comes out on Friday, February 26. You can tune in to Disney Plus to watch the remaining episodes as they release. Stay tuned for more news about WandaVision and the MCU.

