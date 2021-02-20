Who Is Agatha Harkness In WandaVision? Know Latest MCU Baddie

WandaVision episode 7 made some big revelations regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Hinting at a new superhero, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) as Photon, the episode disclosed the series villain, Agartha Harkness. Get knowledge about the character but beware of WandaVision episode 7 spoilers below.

Who is Agatha Harkness in WandaVision episode 7?

WandaVision episode 7 spoilers! MCU debutante Kathryn Hah was revealed to be the baddie, Agatha Harkness. At the end of WandaVision episode 7, Agnes unveiled her real identity as a witch. It was “Agatha All Along” who created the chaos in Westview. While, Wanda Maximoff is still the one who built the boundaries around the place, Agnes, or now Agatha was the one who manipulated even Wanda. She was the person who created Wanda’s dead brother Pietro aka Quicksilver (Evan Peters), and a scene even showed the witch at the director’s chair clearing that she was the real one premiering the show to the S.W.O.R.D team. Tables have turned for Wanda as she was seen being witched by Agatha.

Who is Agatha Harkness in comics?

In Marvel Comics, Agatha Harkness is a powerful witch, depicted as a sinister heroine and teacher of Wanda Maximoff. She is the one who mentors Wanda in knowing real magic, turning her into Scarlet Witch. The two had a friendly but complicated relationship. In the comics, Wanda gives birth to her children by channeling her magical energy, based on advice given by Agatha. It was later revealed that her two boys were actually fragments of Mephisto’s soul and the villain reabsorbs them. Marvel’s Agatha Harkness briefly mind-wiped Wanda’s memory of her children so that she could deal with the trauma. Later in comics, both the witches have shared a good on and off relation. Agatha’s magical powers include manipulation, teleportation, illusion-casting, age reduction, and more.

Now, much of the comic elements resemble the WandaVision series. In WandaVision episode 7, Marvel’s Agatha Harkness makes Wanda’s kids, Billy and Tommy, disappear. Her exact evil plan is not known yet. There are chances that Mephisto could also pop up in the show and the two evil being join forces. MCU fans have been long theorizing about them being part of the series, which turns out to be true. It would be interesting to see where the Marvel series will go. Will Wanda break out from Agatha’s spell? Will she join Agatha and became Scarlet Witch? Will Mephisto appear? Will Monica Rambeau as Photon save everyone? What will happen with Vision? All the questions will be answered in the last two episodes.

