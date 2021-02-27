WandaVision Episode 8: Post Credits Scene Features White Vision, Who Is He?

The Disney Plus-Marvel series Wanda Vision has received a lot of accolades and love from the MCU fans. The show is close to its end as it will air its last episode on March 9. Its latest episode was released on February 26 and was titled Previously On. However, despite the fact that the episode revealed a lot of shocking details about Wanda and cleared the air of mystery around her character, fans were confused by the WandaVision episode 8 post-credit scene.

Read | Tom Holland believes Sony and Marvel have settled 'Spider-Man' deal for the long term

WandaVision episode 8 post credits scene

The scene opens with SWORD director Hayward hearing that his team is ready for launch. He and his team are ready to activate a weapon he says wouldn’t work no matter the power supply, but then we see the juiced-up drone Wanda threw back at him a couple of episodes ago hooked into a chamber. Then comes the big reveal, for some strange reason Hayward has a ghost-white copy of The White Vision, activated and ready to head in to do battle with Wanda. This is a huge development in the show, and much bigger than Monica getting snatched up by fake Pietro last week.

Read | Kevin Feige says Daredevil and other Marvel shows can 'perhaps someday' tie into MCU

WandaVision episode 8 ending

Who is White Vision?

According to a report in Den of Geek, the all-white Vision is drawn from the same era of comics that a lot of WandaVision has come from. White Vision aka “Vision Quest” was a comics legend and misanthrope of John Byrne’s first storyline on West Coast Avengers. In the story, Vision was kidnapped and disassembled by agents from several governments, with the intention of reassembling him as a weapon that they can use.

Read | Marvel Studios Prez Kevin Feige Sees 'no Reason' For MCU-Star Wars Crossover

Thankfully the Avengers stopped them and retrieved his parts, but when Hank Pym put him back together, Vision’s synthezoid skin could not be fixed, and Wonder Man, whose brain waves acted as a template for the original Vision’s consciousness, wouldn’t consent to them being copied again. So the reactivated Vision was ghost white as well as completely devoid of emotions. Vision stayed cold, emotionless, aloof for so long that it caused him and Wanda to split. He then moved on to different Avengers teams. He would stay this way for a couple of years in real-time until he was given the memory engrams of Alex Lipton. Lipton was the deceased son of a Roxxon scientist who used the re-emoted Vision to help him fight off Roxxon goons.

Read | Kevin Feige Says 'Secret Invasion' Won't Be Like Comics With 'Avengers: Endgame' Size Cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.