Kevin Feige Says Daredevil And Other Marvel Shows Can 'perhaps Someday' Tie Into MCU

Marvel Studios have re-entered the world of television with WandaVision. They have also made a list of upcoming series like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki. Followers had been disheartened by the truth that it appeared difficult to accommodate shows like Jessica Jones, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage, The Punisher, and Daredevil when the MCU’s current path differed from the one these shows adopted. Recently, Kevin Feige assured that these exhibits have a future in any case within the MCU.

Kevin Feige addresses the return of Daredevil and other shows

According to Deadline, while speaking at Disney+'s virtual TCA press tour Kevin Feige was questioned about the future of earlier Marvel TV shows and whether there exists the possibility that they can become a part of the MCU. In response, he said that he thinks they can probably do it. There are always rumours online about things reverting. Sometimes it is true, sometimes not, though he is not exactly sure of the exact contracts "perhaps someday."

"My history at Marvel is vast and involved zero control for a long time so I paid more attention to the things I gained control over rather than the things I didn't have control over. TV at that time was just one of those things that we didn't, just like when Fox was doing X-Men movies or Sony was doing Spider-Man movies without us,” he added. He stated that those were just the rules under which Marvel was operating at that time. It was much more of an opportunity and something that excited them at Marvel Studios when Bob Iger started asking them to work for shows on Disney+. It wasn’t a disappointment or something they thought much about when Marvel Television was doing their series.

Off all the Marvel shows, one of them has already been teased time again in the MCU Phase 4 - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fans of the Marvel show are sure that WandaVision will connect to it somehow. When asked about the same, Kevin said, “There are often rumours that are true and there are often rumours that are not.” He continued saying that it was great fun to have Clark Gregg back to the MCU in Captain Marvel. Everything else, they will just have to see.

For people who think that earlier shows are not as successful as WandaVision is at the moment, Kevin had another befitting answer. He said, "I think there are legions of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans and Daredevil fans and Jessica Jones fans and Luke Cage fans. There's a very big fanbase for those shows.”

