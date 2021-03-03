'WandaVision' Episode 9 Leak: New Leaks Reveal Final Episode To Be The Longest One Yet

Marvel's WandaVision has been garnering massive popularity. Many entertainment sites are reporting that this WandaVision is the most-watched show of 2021 until this point in the year. Marvel fans had waited for more than a year after the release of Spider: Far From Home for any Marvel content and the pandemic delayed the release of Marvel films and TV shows. With only one episode of WandaVision to go the anticipation for what's going to happen in the coming episode is high. There's a new leak out on Reddit that might have revealed the runtime of the coming episode. Read on to find out about the WandaVision Episode 9 leak.

WandaVision Episode 9 Runtime Leak

According to this WandaVision episode 9 leak on Reddit, the final episode is going to be the longest yet. According to this leak from the r/MarvelStudioSpoilers subreddit, the final episode is going to be 50 minutes in length. The leak reveals even more details about the coming episode, like a big villain, is going to come in the final episode, someone like Mephisto or Ultron or even Nightmare. The main takeaway from this leak is that the final episode is going to be the longest episode yet, clocking in at about 50 minutes long. There are also WandaVision episode 9 stills that have been leaked. You can take a look at them here.

WandaVision Episode 9 Spoilers

There have been a lot of unverified spoilers also leaked on Marvel forums, social media sites, and Reddit. Some say that Doctor Strange is going to show up in the final episode to fight the final villain. Some spoilers say Ultron is coming back in the form of White Vision as part of Ultron's code exists inside of the original Vision's body. The two versions of Vision, the White Vision and the Westview vision are going to fight. SWORD is going to invade Westview and try to take over the Westview Vision. There are other spoilers that state Agatha is working for someone like Mephisto or Nightmare.

WandaVision Episode 9 Release Date

WandaVision episode 9 will be released on Disney Plus on Friday, March 5. This is going to be the final episode of the show and will resolve the long-standing conflict and provide answers to many questions the show set up in previous episodes. Stay tuned for more news related to WandaVision and upcoming Marvel shows and movies.

