WandaVision Episode 9 Mid-credits And Post-credits Scenes Explained

WandaVision episode 9 released today and it has been trending all over the internet. It was the series finale of WandaVision which introduced several twists and turns and also tied up several loose ends. The WandaVision's finale concluded the saga of Wanda Maximoff and Vision with her discovery of her own identity of Scarlet Witch.

However, WandaVision episode 9 treated its viewers with two post-credit scenes. Marvel is known for its post-credit scenes where future projects are teased more often. The post-credit scenes in WandaVision's finale are both cryptic but at the same time they give out some major developments of the upcoming content. From the looks of it, both the post-credit scenes in WandaVision season's finale have teased and revealed some major details about the upcoming movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four. Here is a look at WandaVision's episode 9 leaks and everything you need to know about the two post-credit scenes.

WandaVision episode 9 post-credit scenes explained

The WandaVision season's finale had two post-credit scenes. One was a mid-credit moment and the other coming after the credits rolled. In the mid-credit scene of WandaVision episode 9, Monica Rambeau appears and runs point on the clean up of Westview and also the arrest of SWORD’s Tyler Hayward. After that, a random agent pulls Monica aside and tells Monica that they are looking for her in the local movie theatre. The badge-wearing agent reveals that she is a Skrull and was sent here by an old friend of Monica’s mother. The Skrulls were first introduced in Captain Marvel. The agent also reveals that they would like to meet her in space. This seems like a setup scene for Captain Marvel 2. It was earlier revealed that Teyonah Parris was going to be in Captain Marvel 2. However, the fans will have to wait for Captain Marvel 2 to release to see where this WandaVision's episode 9 leaks has led Monica to go.

The second post-credit scene appears at the dying moments of WandaVision episode 9. The scene opens up at a picturesque mountain ranges which looks far from civilisation. Wanda is seen sitting in normal clothes and turns around to refill her mug from the kettle. The camera then gives the viewers a glimpse of the Scarlet Witch who is floating in the air. The scene has increased the curiosity among the fans about Wanda being able to clone herself or her mind. However, the interesting part of this scene is she then starts to hear the screams of her twin boys Tommy and Billy as they are pleading for help.

The viewers are wondering how is that possible but the answer is expected in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. It was earlier revealed that Elizabeth Olsen will be playing an important role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans were expecting to see Dr Strange in a cameo appearance in the post-credit scenes but they were left disappointed.

