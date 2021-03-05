WandaVision Star Kat Dennings Says That She "dislikes" Twitter; Netizens Agree With Her

WandaVision star Kat Dennings, who can be seen essaying the character of Darcy Lewis on the now-concluded MCU Disney+ Spinoff show, took to Twitter in order to express her strong dislike for the micro-blogging site. In addition to the same, Dennings communicated that although she is not exactly a fan of the portal, she does have things to say and share with the world at large. Shortly after the WandaVision cast member revealed the same, Kat Dennings' Twitter post saw thousands of her fans agreeing to the same. One can find the tweet by Kat Dennings as well as the reaction it garnered from the Twitterati below.

When Kat Dennings said that she "Dislikes" Twitter:

I strongly dislike Twitter but I also have ✨things to say✨

— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) March 4, 2021

Twitterati's reaction:

oh so true bestie pic.twitter.com/dCClVugX6P — calamari | rt 📌 (@SITHGOJOU) March 4, 2021

felt this pic.twitter.com/mW3ibitdo4 — abi || wandavision spoilers (@cevansims) March 4, 2021

I can totally read this in her voice lmao — cam avery, the monoblack mage (@spaghetasaur) March 5, 2021

say it, queen we wanna hear it pic.twitter.com/hZsPt0mwE9 — nanda (@goIdheard) March 4, 2021

so true bestie pic.twitter.com/g3f9XXotN1 — Lu! wv spoilers (@almostwanda) March 4, 2021

you're always such a mood pic.twitter.com/gIU62oHip5 — irem 💛💛 | wv ᱬ (@cowboylikeher) March 4, 2021

me every day on this app #WeLoveKatDennings pic.twitter.com/cbdTm2CohA — archieミ☆ wv spoilers (@maximoffannie) March 4, 2021

About Kat Dennings on WandaVision:

2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings plays the character of political science major-turned-astrophysicist, Darcy Lewis, in the MCU. Dennings first appeared as the character in Thor: The Dark World, which is the second solo Thor film that saw Christ Hemsworth play the titular character of the God of Thunder. In a bid to give lesser-known MCU characters a proper story arc, Marvel officials brought back the likes of Dennings and Randall Park, amongst others, to star in the series. As far as WandaVision Episode 9 is concerned, the same is now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending on your geographic location.

