WandaVision Theory: Is Wanda Going To Bring The X-Men To The MCU?

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a new X-Men film. If the X-Men are indeed coming into the MCU, there's a very good chance Wanda is going to play a big role in their introduction, seeing as Wanda is one of the most powerful mutants in the comics. Plus, the reveal of Quicksilver could be a big hint towards this project happening. Read on find more about the upcoming X-Men project.

Are the X-Men coming to MCU?

Also Read: What Time Does 'WandaVision' Episode 9 Come Out On Disney Plus? Runtime Revealed In Leak

(Warning: WandaVision spoilers ahead)

As per the report by the Illuminerdi, Marvel Studios is developing a new X-Men film under the working title of - The Mutants. Ever since Disney purchased all of the 20th century Fox properties in 2019, Kevin Fiege had made it clear that he intended to introduce the X-Men and Fantastic Four into the MCU sooner or later. Fans have been waiting for news of X-men joining the MCU for years and it appears they won't have to wait much longer. Since Marvel had confirmed Ryan Reynold's Deadpool would be part of the MCU, it was only a matter of time before the X-Men were brought in too.

Also Read: 'WandaVision' Episode 9 Predictions: Will Doctor Strange Join Final Episode Of The Show?

There are a lot of theories on how the X-Men will be introduced into the Marvel Universe. Some fans believe the upcoming Eternals film will set up the mutant gene as the Eternals have done in the comics. Some believe the multiverse is how the X-men will be introduced into the Marvel Universe. If that's true, if X-men do indeed come through the multiverse, then it would be pretty safe to say that Wanda will play a major part in bringing them into the MCU.

Also Read: 'WandaVision' Episode 9 Leak: New Leaks Reveal Final Episode To Be The Longest One Yet

As WandaVision comes to a close with its final episode, the showrunner has confirmed that Wanda is going to be part of all the multiverse projects going forward, starting from Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. It's a very safe bet that the end of WandaVision is going to set up the opening of the Multiverse which will the major plot of the upcoming Doctor Strange and Spider-Man 3 films. It could be that Wanda is directly responsible for the opening of the multiverse or maybe she loses control over her Scarlet Witch powers and opens up the Multiverse. In any case, we'll know by the end of the WandaVision finale, how things are going to turn out.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 9: When Will The Series Finale Premiere In India? Find Out Below

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.