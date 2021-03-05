Will There Be WandaVision Season 2? Director Shakman Opens Up About WandaVision's Plans

WandaVision has been delivering great episodes week after week. Now the WandaVision finale draws close and the story of Wanda and Vision is going to be over, for now. Fans have been asking the question that's been on everyone's minds - Will there be a WandaVision Season 2? Read on to know more.

Will There Be a WandaVision Season 2?

Also Read: Paul Bettany Has No Clue How MCU's First Web Series 'WandaVision' Became A Huge Hit

The first season of the show has turned out to be a mega-hit show. Nobody would have expected a show about a superhero couple living their lives in an imaginary world would become so popular. However, Marvel has a way of making the most obscure things work. They have proven again and again that they can take relatively unknown characters and turn them into mega-blockbuster hits. Take Guardians of the Galaxy, for example, the superhero group wasn't even all that popular even in the comics but Marvel Studios managed to make them a big film franchise. Similarly, nobody expected side characters like Wanda and Vision to get a show that would become the most popular show of 2021.

Also Read: What Time Does 'WandaVision' Episode 9 Come Out On Disney Plus? Runtime Revealed In Leak

As of now, Marvel hasn't made any announcements regarding a potential second season of the show. Even the showrunner, Matt Shakman, on an interview with Collider has confirmed that they had plans for only one season from the get-go but he hasn't ruled out the possibility of a second season. If Marvel decides based on the popularity of the show that they have more stories to tell about Wanda and Vision's life, the fans could very well see a second season, but the chances are slim.

Also Read: Is Episode 9 Of 'WandaVision' The Finale? Here Are Predictions For The Upcoming Episode

WandaVision Season 2 Release Date

If Marvel were to make WandaVision season 2 happen, the show wouldn't come to Disney Plus for a long time. As of now, Elisabeth Olsen's character is slated to return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and no plans for a second season have been yet announced. There's also rumours Wanda is going to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 film. Even if it is announced, with the Pandemic and other Marvel shows that are coming, the soonest fans would be able to see new WandaVision episodes would be in 2023. Hopefully, Marvel will look at the success of the show and green light the production for season 2 as soon as possible. Stay tuned for more news on WandaVision and upcoming Marvel projects.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 9: When Will The Series Finale Premiere In India? Find Out Below

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.