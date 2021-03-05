WandaVision Episode 9 Spoilers: Paul Bettany Finally Reveals Who The Secret Cameo Is

WandaVision is close to the end with only one episode to go. The final WandaVision episode 9 will be later in the day. In preparation for the upcoming finale, let's take a look at all the things that happened in the last few episodes. We'll also discuss potential WandaVision spoilers that Paul Bettany had mentioned. Read on for WandaVision episode 9 spoilers.

WandaVision Episode 9 Spoilers: Who is Paul Bettany Referring to in The Cameo?

Also Read: What Time Does 'WandaVision' Episode 9 Come Out On Disney Plus? Runtime Revealed In Leak

In an interesting new twist, Paul Bettany trolled Marvel fans for weeks with statements that there's a cameo coming that fans have missed out on, and will never see coming. He also mentioned that the cameo was with an actor he had always admired and respected but never worked with before. His words made the fans go wild with speculation and theories. Many fans thought the secret cameo would turn out to be a major actor like Al Pacino in the role of Mephisto. Well, it was all fun while it lasted, but after the White Vision reveal in WandaVision Episode 9, Paul Bettany opened up about the cameo.

Also Read: 'WandaVision' Episode 9 Predictions: Will Doctor Strange Join Final Episode Of The Show?

In an interview with Good Morning America, Paul told the hosts that he had been messing with the fans and that the secret cameo he referred to was himself, in the role of White Vision. While many fans will be disappointed with this turn of events, the joke that Paul Bettany played on the fans was undeniably hilarious. Fans spent weeks researching who this secret cameo could be, and in the end, it turned out to be Paul Bettany himself. However, it's still possible there is going to be another secret WandaVision episode 9 cameo. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long as the episode will be dropping today to find out what Marvel has in store for the finale.

Is There Going to be a WandaVision Season 2?

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 8: Post Credits Scene Features White Vision, Who Is He?

At this point in time, Marvel Studios or Disney Plus have made no announcements regarding the future of WandaVision. It's highly likely WandaVision is not going to have a second season, seeing as Wanda will be involved in upcoming films like Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3, both of which are suspected to be involved with multiverses. Marvel has already confirmed the events of WandaVision's finale will directly lead into the Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness film. Stay tuned for more news on WandaVision and upcoming Marvel projects

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 9: When Will The Series Finale Premiere In India? Find Out Below

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.