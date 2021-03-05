What Time Does 'WandaVision' Episode 9 Come Out On Disney Plus? Runtime Revealed In Leak

WandaVision is on an enthralling story arc after the release of episode 8. While Marvel fans are wondering what's going to happen in the final episode, many are speculating and theorising on social media and Marvel forums on what's going to happen next. The show is going to end with the last and final episode 9. Read on to know what time does WandaVision episode 9 come out on Disney Plus.

What time does WandaVision episode 9 come out on Disney Plus?

As for WandaVision Episode 9 release time, the finale will be released at Midnight Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time or 8 a.m. GMT. Viewers can look at the time zone they're the closest to and watch WandaVision episode 9 according to the time the episode is released in their countries. The episode will drop on Disney's own streaming service Disney Plus. The finale episode will answer a lot of the questions the showrunners of WandaVision have set up over the last 8 episodes.

Is season 2 of WandaVison on the cards?

At this point in time, Marvel Studios or Disney Plus have made no announcements regarding the future of WandaVision. It's highly likely WandaVision is not going to have a second season, seeing as Wanda will be involved in upcoming films like Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3, both of which are suspected to be involved with multiverses. Marvel has already confirmed the events of WandaVision's finale will directly lead into the Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Film.

How long is WandaVision episode 9?

While Disney and Marvel haven't ever revealed the runtime for WandaVision episodes before they are aired, the runtime for many episodes has been leaked on Reddit by a user who has successfully leaked runtimes for 2 episodes before. As per this user's latest leak, the final episode of WandaVision will run for a total of 50 minutes. He also added a few spoilers for the upcoming episode, like the White Vision and the Westview Vision will battle each other. There's going to be a big battle involving everyone - the SWORD agents, Wanda and Vision, Agatha Harkness, the White Vision, Monica Rambeau and Jimmy. We'll know by the end of this episode, who will win out in the end. Stay tuned for more news on WandaVision and upcoming Marvel TV shows.

