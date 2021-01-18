WandaVision: Everything That You Must Know Ahead Of Watching The Season Premiere Episodes

The much-awaited Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or the MCU) has begun with WandaVision. WandaVision web series is the first of the many spin-off shows that is going to take place in a world that has undergone a series of changes as a result of the events that transpired in Avengers: Endgame, although one can argue that shows such as WandaVision are set in a different timeline/universe than that of the one in which the events of the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe unfolded. This article essentially contains all the necessary information that one much have ahead of watching the first two episodes of the series, which are available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, or Hulu, depending on your geographical location.

WandaVision plot:

WandaVision plot follows the life of the two superhumans in what is the first few chapters of Marvel's Phase 4. Wanda and Vision, throughout the show, can be seen trying to fit into their new home in Westwood and do everything possible in order to be deemed acceptable by the locals. But, a yet-to-be-revealed force or entity begins to tamper with Wanda's version of reality, which makes the surviving Maximoff twin believe that nothing is as it seems. The search for the truth will perhaps drive the WandaVision plot forward.

Who is Wanda Maximoff?

Wanda Maximoff aka The Scarlett Witch made her MCU debut with Avengers: Age Of Ultron. In the film, she was initially seen siding with its antagonist, Ultron. But, as the plot unfolded, Maximoff and her twin brother, Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the film) move over to the side of the team which is said to comprise of earth's mightiest heroes. She would go on to play an important part in the team until the end of Phase 3.

Wanda Maximoff and Quicksilver's Origin can be traced back to the fictional country of Transia, which is said to be located somewhere between Serbia and Romania. As per many sites dedicated to such characters, Wanda and Pietro were kidnapped and were experimented on by an organisation known as High Evolutionary, based in the fictional region of Wundagore Mountain. They would go on to, eventually, gain the special abilities that they are seen exhibiting in the MCU films. Wanda Maximoff would gain the ability to manipulate energy and telekinesis, while Pietro would be later able to run at unheard-off velocities and have superhuman reflexes.

In the film series, the Maximoffs would be seen teaming up with Ultron in order to avenge the death of their parents, which is something they believe Tony Stark and his ammunition businesses are responsible for. The twins make the switch after they learn that while Tony Stark was unknowingly responsible for several war-like situations across the globe, Ultron had plans of destroying the earth in its entirety. From that point on, the two would become Avengers. Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver's time with the Avengers was cut short after he lost his life in an attempt to save a fellow Avenger and a civilian during the film. Scarlet Witch would go on to continue her journey as one of the heroes until Avengers: Endgame. During the development of her arc in the film series, she would be seen getting closer to Paul Bettany's Vision, with whom she would begin living and have a romantic relationship with until the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. The end of Avengers: Infinity War would see Wanda and Vision's story seemingly coming to an end after the latter loses his life in the hands of Thanos, but not before losing the mind stone to him. From thereon, Wanda's story would continue in WandaVision.

WandaVision cast:

WandaVision cast list includes Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Supporting characters include Kat Dennings, who will be seen reprising her role as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. This is an attempt on the part of Marvel to give the characters that had a brief role in the previous Marvel Movies a proper character arc.

Additional cast members include Evan Peters, who may also be seen reprising his role of Quicksilver from the X-Men movie series, and Kathryn Hahn. Since WandaVision is reportedly set in an alternate timeline, one can speculate that they might even see Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange in a special appearance. Additional cast members include Teyonah Parris, Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off The Boat), and Fred Melamed.

