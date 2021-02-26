'WandaVision' Leaks: Is White Vision Going To Appear At The End Of Episode 8?

WandaVision is on an enthralling story arc after the release of episode 7. While Marvel fans are wondering what's going to happen in the next episode, many are speculating and theorising on social media and Marvel forums on what's going to happen next. There's a leak out on Reddit that is potentially the biggest scoop that's been out ever since the show began.

WandaVision Leaks - Is White Vision Going to Appear in Episode 8?

Also Read: Marvel TV Shows: 'Loki' To 'Ironheart', List Of All 12 Marvel TV Shows After 'WandaVision'

According to a Reddit leak on r/MarvelStudioSpoilers, a new version of Vision's character is going to appear on the show. The White Vision. As reported by a verified user on the subreddit, he says in his post that he has seen images from the episode of White Vision. He also saw photos of Vision himself being constructed in the hex. It appears SWORD and Director Hayward have been successful in recreating and weaponising a version of Vision while they were studying his remains in the aftermath of Avengers Endgame events. While this is all speculation, fans have theorised that White Vision is going to be under SWORD's control and he's going to be fighting against Wanda and Vision.

Also Read: Is Al Pacino Mephisto In WandaVision? Possible WandaVision Spoiler Hits At Pacino's Role

WandaVision Spoilers

There are also a few other WandaVision spoilers in this WandaVision episode 8 leak. These are unverified however and should now be taken seriously. Here's the list of things according to the spoilers that are going to happen in WandaVision episode 8.

Also Read: 'WandaVision' Fate Unclear But Scarlet Witch Aka Wanda To Star In 'Doctor Strange' Film

The episode will begin with a flashback to the time Agatha Harkess got her powers. There will also be other flashbacks into her life.

Wanda and Pietro's flashbacks will be shown from when they were children. Wanda and Pietro will be shown to have watched old sitcoms on VHS tapes on their TV. This directly links to how Wanda themed each episode of the show based on different sitcoms.

There will be flashbacks to the time Wanda and Pietro got their powers. It will be shown how exactly they received their powers from the infinity stone.

There are going to be flashbacks to Civil War and Wanda and Vision will be having a conversation.

White Vision ifs going to appear at the mid-credits scene of the episode

Episode 8 of WandaVision will be out on Friday, February 26. New episodes of WandaVision come out every Friday on Disney Plus. Stay tuned for more news on WandaVision and Marvel spoilers.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 8 Theories: Is Doctor Strange Going To Appear In The Final Episodes?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.