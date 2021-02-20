'WandaVision' Mid Credits Scene - The Truth About Pietro Revealed

One act that is unique to Marvel and keeps fans waiting till the very end in the cinema halls is their post-credit scenes. Since WandaVision is a series, many excused the thought of it including a mid-credit scene. And for most of the episodes, the fans were right. But as Marvel is so famously known for doing the unexpected, it was truly exhilarating to see WandaVision mid-credits scene in the season's finale episodes. Let's dissect the meaning behind the scene and why was it put there.

WandaVision Mid Credits Scene - What is it supposed to mean?

Things are moving at a more urgent pace in this Universe now, therefore presenting many jaw-dropping moments in just one episode. Not only did the fans get introduced to the show's supervillain Agatha Harkness (a very familiar figure in Marvel comics) but it also gave birth to a new superhero altogether. Monica Rambeau was revealed to have become a mutant herself after having crossed the Hex thrice, resulting in her cells to regenerate. Apart from the two obvious revelations, there was a subtle toss of utterance from WandaVision that most didn't even pick up on.

In WandaVision mid-credits scene, Monica Rambeau, now turned into Spectrum, is seen hovering around Agnes' porch to look for Wanda. Although we don't know the full extent of her superpowers yet, Marvel did drop a hint with Monica being able to see the supernatural vines coming out of Agnes' basement while investigating. Before she could go in to come in aid of Wanda, Evan Peters' Pietro appears from behind Monica and words the dialogue, "snoopers gonna snoop" in a sort-of threatening way. The mid-credits sequence was extremely short, but it definitely gave away a big hint.

Just when fans were slowly getting used to seeing X Men Universe' Pietro in Avengers Universe, it is known to them that all of this was done intentionally. Pietro may just be Agatha's agent since it was she who cherry-picked him to fit into the sitcom reality. Many have even gone so far as to draw conclusions that Pietro is actually Mephisto in disguise since he was rumoured to be the main villain. Regardless, Pietro's arrival is anything but ordinary and it will be truly disappointing if the creators have no explanation for that. Check out some of the best fan theories -

#WandaVision #WandaVisiontheories ***SPOILERS***. Part 5: BECAUSE HAYWARD IS ULTRON, in an episode of the cartoon avengers assemble on disney plus you can see the sword director turns into ultron and it shocked the avengers... — Brayden Whipple (@BraydenWhipple) February 14, 2021

**Wandavision theory**



Hear me out: if the villain ends up being Nightmare, maybe the “Luke Skywalker level” cameo is Mark Hamill. He played Nightmare in the Ultimate Spider-Man tv show. It would be GENIUS, and if it’s not him, it’s a missed opportunity. 😂#WandaVisiontheories — Tara Belle (@tarabelle2012) February 19, 2021

Some more glyph comparison between what is in #AgnesTheNeighbor 's basement and glyphs in Dr. Strange. Wondering if those arches under the glyphs also act as portals. #WandaVisiontheories pic.twitter.com/tUHey9Uz3X — Sam "Peaceful Purposes Only Space Laser" Fuws (@TheMewl) February 20, 2021

