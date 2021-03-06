WandaVision Star Evan Peters Comments On Quicksilver's Return To Marvel Studios

WandaVision finale has left a lot of fans bewildered. The show came to a conclusion with an amazing finale that managed to wrap up the story and portray Wanda's grief and give her redemption. However, fans were in complete dilemma with Evan Peters making an appearance in the show as his character Ralph Bohner has powers of Quicksilver which made fans guessing on Quicksilver making a return for Marvel Studios. Now, Evan Peters has broken his silence about the same.

Evan Peters spoke about his role in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Wandavision. He said, "I know you have a lot of questions, as do I, but the season finale is coming up really soon. I just want to say, dude, I am such a huge fan of the Marvel Universe. It was so cool to come over there and hang out with all those guys. That was freaking awesome."

Knock, knock! Who's there? It's Uncle P! 💥 We're just minutes away from the finale of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision! pic.twitter.com/B0rT7edXSj — WandaVision (@wandavision) March 5, 2021

The actor extended his gratitude to the fans for their support even before the episode went live on Disney+. Earlier, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke about the casting decision. He also commented on being happy to cast Evan Peters on Wandavision. He said, "That's one of the fun things about developing these things or blue-skying it in the rooms," Feige said at the TCAs. "My favorite part of the process is always the very, very beginning when we're figuring out what something could be and at the very, very end when we're refining it and putting it out into the world. So there were all sorts of discussions, but I believe we ended up going with what you saw relatively early on in the development process. It's just another way that certain people were messing around with Wanda."

Are the X-Men coming to MCU?

As per the report by the Illuminerdi, Marvel Studios is developing a new X-Men film under the working title of - The Mutants. Ever since Disney purchased all of the 20th century Fox properties in 2019, Kevin Fiege had made it clear that he intended to introduce the X-Men and Fantastic Four into the MCU sooner or later. Fans have been waiting for news of X-men joining the MCU for years and it appears they won't have to wait much longer. Since Marvel had confirmed Ryan Reynold's Deadpool would be part of the MCU, it was only a matter of time before the X-Men were brought in too. The news still isn't confirmed yet, and only time will tell if Marvel has plans to introduce the X-Men soon.

