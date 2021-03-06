Who Is Ralph Bohner In 'WandaVision'? Did Marvel Troll Their Fans With A Fake Quicksilver?

WandaVision finale has left a lot of fans bewildered. The show came to a conclusion with an amazing finale that managed to wrap up the story and portray Wanda's grief and give her redemption, all in one episode. Still, the episode left a lot of questions for the fans like who is Ralph Bohner and why did he Quicksilver?

Who is Ralph Bohner in WandaVision?

Wanda's brother Pietro appeared in the middle episodes of WandaVision. It was a welcome surprise for the fans, made even more enjoyable by the fact that the Pietro character was played by Evan Peters, the Quicksilver from the Fox films. Quicksilver from the X-Men was a fan favourite character and when the actor appeared in WandaVision, the fans were elated, sure that the X-Men were coming to Marvel comics. However, it turned out to not be the truth, and fans were left a tad disappointed.

Pietro, Evan Peter's character just turned out to be some guy named Ralph Bohner who lived in Westview and Agatha Harkness was controlling his mind. However, that still doesn't explain everything. If he was just a guy that lived in Westview then how come he had powers of Quicksilver and could move so fast. It doesn't explain how he knew everything about Wanda's past.

Fans have a theory where they believe he is actually the Quicksilver from another universe and Wanda pulled him into Westview unknowingly but Agatha got to him first and manipulated his mind. So, he had powers because he is a version of Quicksilver that was pulled from somewhere else. Well, it's just a theory and there's a very good chance that Marvel was just trolling the fans by adding a fan favourite character and then making him do nothing except for being used as a joke.

Are the X-Men coming to MCU?

As per the report by the Illuminerdi, Marvel Studios is developing a new X-Men film under the working title of - The Mutants. Ever since Disney purchased all of the 20th century Fox properties in 2019, Kevin Fiege had made it clear that he intended to introduce the X-Men and Fantastic Four into the MCU sooner or later. Fans have been waiting for news of X-men joining the MCU for years and it appears they won't have to wait much longer. Since Marvel had confirmed Ryan Reynold's Deadpool would be part of the MCU, it was only a matter of time before the X-Men were brought in too. The news still isn't confirmed yet, and only time will tell if Marvel has plans to introduce the X-Men soon.

