Warrior Nun Cast's Net Worth Will Restore Your Faith In Fantasies And Super Powers

Warrior Nun is Netflix's new fantasy series which is now streaming on the OTT platform. The show has been helmed by director Simon Barry and the series is based on the Warrior Nun Areala comics created by artist Ben Dunn. Read on to know the net worth of the cast.

Warrior Nun cast net worth

Alba Baptista

Alba Baptista has portrayed the character of Ava Silva who is the lead character in the series. The show revolves around Ava and her group of friends. The actor has been garnering a lot of appreciation for her performance in the series. According to a leading media portal, Alba Baptista’s net worth is around $ 1 million.

Toya Turner

Toya Turner has portrayed the character of Shotgun Mary in the series. Her character is showed as one with a rough past. Toya Turner’s character was received well by fans and critics alike. According to a leading media portal, Toya Turner’s net worth is around $ 1 million.

Thekla Reuten

Thekla Reuten has portrayed the character of Jillian Salvius in the series. The actor has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her portrayal in the series. She has been featured in several Dutch movies and TV shows before. According to a leading media portal, Thekla Reuten’s net worth is around $ 1 million.

Lorena Andrea

Lorena Andrea has portrayed the character of Sister Lilith in the series. The character of Sister Lilith was reportedly inspired by Demon Princess who shows the kinder side of Hell. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $ 0.5 million.

Kristina Tonteri-Young

Kristina Tonteri-Young has portrayed the character of Sister Beatrice in the series. Her character was one of the main warriors in the series. The actor was praised her acting skills. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is under observation.

Tristan Ulloa

Tristan Ulloa is the only male lead in the series. He has portrayed the character of Father Vincent in the series. Tristan Ulloa is a well-known actor in the film fraternity. According to a leading media portal, Tristan’s net worth is around $ 5 million.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

