'Warrior Nun' Ending Explained: Here Are The Mysteries Which Were Unveiled In The Finale

Netflix’s new Fantasy series Warrior Nun is now streaming on the platform. Helmed by Director Simon Barry the series is loosely based on the Warrior Nun Areala comics created by artist Ben Dunn. 22-year-old Portuguese actor Alba Baptista stars in the lead role of Ava, a 19-year-old who wakes up in the morgue and discovers that an angelic halo has been planted in her back. Not only does the halo cure Ava's paralysis but it also gives her superpowers. Thus, burdening her with the mantle of being a formidable Warrior Nun.

Warrior Nun ending explained

Towards the Warrior Nun ending we see that with the help of Father Vincent, Shotgun Mary, Sister Beatrice, Sister Camila and Mother Superion, Ava finally arrives in Vatican City. She has a motive which is to reach Adriel's tomb. However, when she gets inside, she discovers that there are no dusty bones waiting for her as she had expected. Instead, she is met with the shock of the news that Adriel, who was presumed dead is still alive. In fact, Adriel isn’t who he portrayed himself to be.

Warrior Nun ending explained: Who really is Adriel?

Ava realises that Adriel is no angel at all. In fact, he turns out to be a demon responsible for stealing the halo. In Warrior Nun ending, Ava also discovers that Adriel fled from the Terasks, after stealing the halo. Adriel finds an opportunity to make the Knights Templar fight for him by posing as an angel when he arrives at the battlefield where Areala was dying.

Hence, he poses as an angel and saves Areala’s life by shoving the halo inside her. This is followed by Areala witnessing Adriel slaying one of the Terasks. Areala decides to stay mum about it, as exposing Adriel would also mean losing her life, along with the halo.

Warrior Nun ending explained: Why does Jillian Salvius build the portal?

Jillian Salvius infuses his son Michael who has a blood disorder, with Divinium to keep him alive. Michael and Adriel form a connection through which Adriel can communicate with the boy. Adriel manipulates Michael to draw up the plans for a quantum portal by seeding the idea that it would free the world from pain and disease.

Warrior Nun ending explained: Is Cardinal Duretti the real villain?

In Warrior Nun ending Mother Superion realises that all Father Vincent was feeding her theories that portrayed Duretti as the villain. Father Vincent had been working for Adriel all along. He was the one who misguided Ava and led her to the tomb so Adriel could have his halo back.

Warrior Nun ending explained: Who is Lilith?

In Warrior Nun ending Lilith who seemed to be an antagonist, in the beginning, saves Ava’s life. She throws her body in harm's way Ava is attacked by a Terask. She gets dragged in the portal as a result and when she returns she has become a demon. Lilith was saved by the demons and sent to Earth to stop Ava from reaching Adriel's tomb. Lilith’s new superpowers of strength and teleportation might actually have come from an angelic source rather than some demonic one.

Warrior Nun season 2

Warrior Nun Season 1 released on Netflix on July 2, 2020. As the show is still new, it is unclear as though if there will be a Warrior Nun Season 2. Season 1 of the show ended with a cliffhanger, Ava and members of the Order are battling against an army of people who have been possessed by the wraith demons.

Adriel survives even after being shot in the head. Hence, the nuns have to flee from battleground to recuperate and prepare for facing the evil powers better next time. Hence, Warrior Nun Season 2 will reveal how the Warrior Nuns will fight Adriel and his army of evil powers.

Warrior Nun Review

Warrior Nun series has received an IMDb rating of 6.8 out of 10. The show also has 78 per cent Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, viewers on Twitter seem to be enjoying the newly released fantasy show.

