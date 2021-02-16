Was 'American Horror Story' Filmed At Cecil Hotel? Find Out Where AHS Hotel Was Shot

Netflix's new crime documentary Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel that looks into the Elisa Lam case heavily features the Cecil Hotel. The Cecil Hotel has been a known landmark of Los Angeles for quite some time and the Netlfix documentary shed new light onto the infamous hotel. The hotel has also been rumoured to be featured on American Horror Story Hotel. Was American Horror Story filmed at the Cecil Hotel? Read on to find out.

Was American Horror Story Filmed at the Cecil Hotel?

No, American Horror Story was not filmed at the Cecil Hotel. However, the creator of the show Ryan Murphy was inspired by the Cecil Hotel to make American Horror Story Hotel. So in essence, the show is based on and inspired by the hotel. It was, however, not filmed there.

American Horror Story Hotel is the fifth season in the AHS anthology series and the story centres around the mysterious LA Hotel Cortex where many unexplainable deaths and supernatural incidents occur regularly. This Hotel Cortez was directly inspired by the Cecil Hotel, Ryan Murphy has revealed. In 2015 around the time the season being aired, Ryan Murphy talked to Collider about how much inspiration Cecil Hotel gave for the series. She said, "I was always very obsessed with The Hotel Cecil that is downtown. There was a surveillance video that went around two years ago that just showed a girl getting into an elevator in a downtown hotel that is rumoured to be haunted, and she was never seen again."

Where was AHS Hotel Filmed?

To recreate the look and style of the Cecil Hotel, Ryan Murphy and their production team built a six-storied hotel set on the Fox studios lot. There were a lot more filming locations for AHS Hotel but the exteriors of Hotel Cortez were filmed on the outside of James Oviatt Building of Los Angeles. It's also one of Los Angeles' historic buildings and currently works as a corporate office space.

About American Horror Story

American Horror Story has been running for almost a decade. The show has become very popular and has gained an almost cult status among the fans. Each season of American Horror Story tells a different story but they all are connected in the end. It's a show worth checking out for horror and thriller fans. The first three seasons of the show are often considered the best by fans. You can check out AHS if you're a fan of horror and suspense.

