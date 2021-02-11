Who Killed Elisa Lam? Find Out How Elisa Lam Died At The Cecil Hotel In Los Angeles

Netflix's latest crime documentary series Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel sheds light onto the popular case of Elisa Lam's death in 2013. The show goes into depth about what really happened with Elisa Lam. Elisa lam checked into the Cecil Hotel on January 28, 2013, Amy Price tells the viewers in the Netflix Documentary. The Cecil hotel itself has a notorious history that involves notable criminals and serial killers who have lived there in the past. Although the hotel is located near major tourist attractions, it's in Skid Row, a shady part of town. Elisa lam was last seen alive on the 31st of January. She had even written about the hotel on her Tumblr blog, under the pen name Nouvelle Noveau.

Also Read: 'The Sinner' Season 3: Find Out What Happens At The End Of The Season

Elisa Lam's Disappearance

Also Read: What Time Does 'Crime Scene: The Vanishing At Cecil Hotel' Release On Netflix?

On the day of her disappearance, she had visited a nearby bookstore called 'The Last Bookstore', where the store manager Katie Orphan attended to her. "It seemed like she had plans to return home, plans to give things to her family members and reconnect with them,” Orphan told CBS in an interview. According to the documentary, employees of the hotel saw Lam in a restricted section of the hotel, behaving strangely.

Then there was the strange elevator footage of Lam. In Elisa Lam's video, it appears that she thinks someone is chasing her. She hops in and out of the elevator as if she's afraid her imaginary stalker might catch up to her. At about 2 minutes into the video, Lam steps out of the elevator and does strange very motions with her hands. Then she steps out into the hallway, completely disappearing from the camera frame.

Who Killed Elisa Lam?

Also Read: All My Friends Are Dead Movie Review: Twitterati Give Thumbs Down To Netflix's Dark Comedy

Elisa Lam's body was found by a maintenance worker on February 19th, around 20 days after she was last seen alive. The residents of the hotel had been complaining about the poor quality and pressure of water in their rooms. Maintenance worker Santiago Lopez went investigate the water tanks and found the sunken body of Elisa Lam inside one of the water tanks.

"I noticed the hatch to the main water tank was open and looked inside and saw an Asian woman lying face-up in the water approximately twelve inches from the top of the tank," Santiago Lopez said. In the Elisa Lam's autopsy report, released by L.A. County coroner's office declared Lam's cause of death as accidental drowning. Her actions were attributed to her bipolar disorder, taking into account her strange behaviour on the elevator footage. "Without going into her diagnosed psychological problems, we (law enforcement and medical consultants) can conclusively say that her behaviour was consistent with her diagnosis," said Detective Marcia of the LAPD. So essentially, it was ruled an accidental death as there was no evidence of a murder.

Also Read: 'Firefly Lane' Cast On Netflix Has Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke And Others, See Full List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.