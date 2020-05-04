'Westworld' Season 3 Ending Explained; Is Season 4 On The Cards?

HBO’s popular television series Westworld's season 3's final episode aired on Suynday. The last episode 'Crisis Theory' gives viewers a look into the life of Caleb (played by Aaron Paul) who learns that the current events of the series would almost guarantee that humanity is going to end within 50-125 years.

Westworld season 3 ending explained

The last episode of Westworld season 3 looks at how humanity is coming to an end. While season 4 of the show has not yet been confirmed by HBO, it feels like Caleb (Aaron Paul), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), and whatever is left of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) have plans which will play a crucial role in Season 4. In the final episode of Westworld season 3, Caleb is seen asking the supercomputer Rehoboam what the Final Strategy is to save humans. After asking the computer, he learns that the computer is trying to end the human race and its efforts of saving the world are failing. He also leads that in years to come humans will face a series of mass extensions which will slowly but gradually wipe out the whole of humanity.

During the end of the Westworld Season 3 finale, Rehoboam (supercomputer) has been taken out of the picture and humanity is seen taking decisions by itself. Further more in the episode we also see Caleb and Maeve (Thandie Newton) standing on a bridge which is surrounded by explosions. These explosions suggest that the end of human civilization has begun. This will most probably be the set up for season 4 of Westworld if at all it is made.

While the show suggests that humans are on a collision course with their own extinction by the end of the show, the post-credit scenes suggest something else. In the post-credit scene of Westworld season 3, it can be seen that Bernard has plugged himself in some kind of Sublime, a kind of host afterlife. It is implied that all the human data will be gathered by Delos in Westworld.

By the time Bernard is done in the Sublime, It can be seen that his body has gathered dust, which suggests that he was in there for a long time and will be coming into Season 4 with a lot of ideas on how humanity can be rebuilt. But, it looks like someone else has a different plan for Earth. They create a replica of the Man in Black (Ed Harris) who probably will be the Halebot's plan to save the world for her kind.

