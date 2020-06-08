EXCLUSIVE: 'What Are The Odds' Actor Yashaswini Dayama Talks About OTT Content Evolution

What are the Odds is a new Netflix movie that is up for streaming on the OTT platform. The cast, Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra revealed interesting tidbits from the sets and their take on the OTT platforms' popularity in an exclusive interview. They also talked about audience nowadays have become more vocal about what they want and how the actors deal with it.

Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra talk about OTT platform evolution

In the interview with the What Are The Odds cast Yashswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra were asked if they see a shift in the kind of OTT content that is being produced lately. They were also asked if they see the content on the OTT platform changing from crime thrillers and cop drama to more coming-of-age shows and movies. Answering to the question, Yashaswini replied, "Hopefully. I mean like with Indie things in general, the most Indie way to go is to talk about the true pain and talking about the things that mainstream cinema so it easily, like very loosely becomes happy things and unhappy things".

Continuing on the topic Yashaswini added that the heroes and heroines do not want to do movies based on the problems of the common man. "The masses come to the theatres to see big lights, big music and not see their own lives reflected. But now the audience is smarter and more vocal about it. They are sick of seeing the formula film all the time," she added. Drawing in a reference of Salman Khan and Ayushmann Khurana, she said: "A couple of [Salman Khan's] last films have not worked out that well, and Ayushmann Khurrana is like killing it".

However, Yashaswini Dayama said what they are doing is really tough because "some people cannot just accept it that it is a happy little film. They try to intellectualize it by trying to think like but yeh kyu nahi hua...woh answer kyu nahi mile. Its just a happy film about an odd day with odd people about two kids...take it and go".

At this point, Karanvir Malhotra interrupted saying, "But people are...like with the kind of response that we are getting, especially the audience you know, it's overwhelming. To be honest, I haven't seen a response like this after seeing two major shows that I am getting after doing one independent film. So I mean what are the odds! because I didn't expect this because there are so many shows and so many films on Netflix and we are trending on number four...that just shows how people are relating to this kind of thing."

Karanvir Malhotra also talked about how the audience has been getting back to him about the film's content. He said that many have told him that they were happy to see something that "gives them a little hope, a little smile for one and a half hours...and that's our film. It just a light simple happy film where you can just enjoy".

Meanwhile, What Are The Odds is a movie about two friends who play hooky from school and encounter accidental meetings and other-worldly events. Their ordinary day is turned into an extra-ordinary one where they also experience the coming-of-age journey. Apart from Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra, What Are The Odds cast also includes Abhay Deol, Priyanka Bose and Monica Dogra. The Netflix movie is directed by Megha Ramaswamy.

Image credit: What are the odds Instagram, Yashaswini Dayama Instagram

