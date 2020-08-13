What Date And Time Does Abhay 2 Release On Zee5? Read All Details

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar comedy film Lootcase. In the film, he was seen alongside Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, and Rasika Dugal. Now, he is all set to release his next web series titled Abhay 2. Here is all you should know about the date and time does Abhay 2 release on Zee5?

What date and time does Abhay 2 release on Zee5

Abhay 2 will release on Zee5 on August 14, 2020. The show is likely to go on air at 12 pm and will be available for Zee5 premium users. This series is about Abhay Pratap Singh played by Kunal Kemmu, who is a sharp investigating officer and has to save a girl from being harmed. Ram Kapoor will play in the role of villain along with Raghav Juyal in this series. Directed by Ken Ghosh Abhay 2 also stars Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Bidita Bag, Indraneil Sengupta, and Asheema Vardhan.

Earlier on August 12, the actor took to his Instagram and shared the picture from his upcoming series. In this post, he has shared a BTS picture form this day he did the photoshoot for the season 2 poster. In the caption of this post, he wrote "BTS shot from the poster shoot for Abhay2. This is the picture that made it to the poster you can see the before and after here 😉" and then tagged the star cast of the film. Take a look at the post here.

Kunal Kemmu's other projects

Apart from this, Kunal Kemmu will also be a part of Go Goa Gone 2, a sequel to the 2013 film. In this film, he will be seen in the role of Hardik who has come to the mainland from the zombie-infested island just to see that the mainland also has been affected. In this film, he will be seen with Saif Ali Khan who will be respiring the role of Boris. In addition to this, we will be seeing Vir Das, Puja Gupta, and Anand Tiwari returning for their roles and Radhika Madan will be joining the cast.

