What Did Anna Say On The Bachelor? Another Drama Shines As Anna Redman Dishes The Dirt

The Bachelor's fourth episode welcomed five new women to join the 18 remaining contestants in the race to win Matt's heart. Among the newbies was Anna Redman who was quick to show that she's here for no friendship as she warned fellow contestant Brittany that she has some "dirt" on her and isn't afraid to use it. What did Anna day on The Bachelor? What drama took place in the latest episode?

What did Anna say on The Bachelor?

After watching the latest episode, one thing that can be said for sure is that The Bachelor and drama are synonymous. As soon as Anna Redman entered the show, she had promised to dish on a rumour that she had heard about a fellow contestant. Brittany, a 23-year-old model from Chicago, who was rather bold for even The Bachelor standards had already earned glares from the contestants when she went all-in with her flirting towards Matt. Upon seeing this, Anna decided to amplify the drama as she told Victoria that she's heard rumours of Brittany being an escort prior to her entry in the show. In fact, she repeated this story several times to various other contestants throughout the episode until it finally fell in Brittany's ears, which led to a big confrontation.

Although Anna eventually apologized, Brittany seemed to be infuriated as she continued to explain herself. She said that since she was 16, she's only had one boyfriend and the fact that such a rumour was used against someone like her made her feel disgusted and shocked. While other ladies stayed quiet, Victoria decided to add fuel to the fire as she continued the name-calling and jokingly told Brittany to get out of the house if she cannot handle the drama. Anna and Victoria shared glances and stifled laughs as they continued to bully Brittany behind her back.

Towards the end of the show, fellow contestant Katie decided to put an end to the drama by telling Matt to address the bullying situation in the house. As Matt has agreed to the idea, the next episode can lead to another dramatic confrontation. As for Victoria, fans of the show have already teamed up against her and are desperately wishing for her to leave. Seems like Anna is also slowly inching her way towards Victoria's crown as the next best villain in the show.

