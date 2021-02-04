What Happened Between Jeff Lewis And Jenni Pulos? Here's Why They Had A Falling-out

Jeff Lewis is a popular American designer and TV host. He is well known for his work on the TV show Flipping Out. Jenni Pulos was a regular cast member of the Flipping Out and rose through the ranks to eventually become the producer. Jeff and Jenni were great friends at a time but had a hard falling out. Find out what happened between Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos.

What Happened Between Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos?

Also Read: Jeff Lewis Posts Meme About His Own Neck Surgery To Mock Ex-husband Gage Edwards

Jeff and Jenni knew each other from before Flipping Out. It's often speculated that the split between the two happened because of Jenni's career. Let's take a look at it closely. Jenni claims that she believed herself to be an invaluable asset to Jeff and never thought Jeff might someday fire her. On the other hand, Jeff believed Jenni has gotten complacent and didn't do any meaningful work. He also claimed she hadn't done any real work on the show for years. This is apparently the root cause of their conflict.

After this whole situation became public, Jeff was furious with even going so far as putting an X mark on Jenny's face on Instagram. He said that Jenni had filed work-related lawsuits against him, which she vehemently denied. Jenny told the People Magazine that she had no idea she was going to be fired but harboured no ill-will towards Jeff for his decision. “I’ve always wished him the best, and will continue to wish him the best,” she said.

Also Read: What Happened To Tamra On The Real Housewives Of Orange County?

Jeff Tried to Reconcile With Jenny

Also Read: Sharon Stone's Tribute To Cicely, Leonardo's Open Letter To Joe Biden & Other Top IG Posts

Sometime later, after the whole situation had calmed down, Lewis revealed on his show Jeff Lewis Live, that he'd sent Jenni a message in hopes of a reconciliation. He had texted her to ask is she'd be open to meet and discuss their issues. Jeff stated he hadn't received a reply from Jenny and felt that she wasn't ready to communicate. Lewis also said he'd respect any decision Jenni took with regards to their relationship. He said this on the show, “I don’t expect anything in return from her. I plan on clearing my conscience and telling her everything that I’m sorry for, but I’m not going to do it and be like, ‘Well what are you sorry for?’ That should happen in her own time… We have a long, long history together. She’s like my sister.”

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers Dating Hollywood Star Shailene Woodley Rumours True: Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.