What Happened To Alderaan? Find Out If Obi-Wan Kenobi's Fears About The Planet Came True

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 aired on November 20. The latest episode proved to be a surprisingly eventful episode on multiple fronts. One of the most iconic moments on the show came when the show makers introduced a major Star Wars video game villain, The Dark Trooper to the fans. However, the references made to the planet of Alderaan must have made many fans think back to the grim fate of the planet. Find out, “What happened to Alderaan?”

What happened to Alderaan?

For the uninitiated, Alderaan is a fictional planet featured in the Star Wars franchise. It is blue-green in appearance, much like our own Earth in real life and is depicted as a terrestial planet with humanoid inhabitants. They are characterized by a peaceful culture. In fact, Alderaan is also the home planet of the Star Wars beauty Princess Leia Organa. However, in an unexpected and sad turn of events in the original 1977 film, Alderaan gets destroyed by the Death Star's super laser.

Source: A screenshot of Alderaan from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

The Destruction of Alderaan is also known as the Battle of Alderaan, occurred in 0 BBY at the order of Grand Moff Tarkin. A report in IGN reveals that in order to demonstrate the destructive firepower of the first Death Star Tarkin, made the very much alive and breathing planet of Alderaan a target which led to complete annihilation of the planet and its innocent and peace-loving inhabitants. Ben Kenobi who was a legendary Jedi Master and the one who had played a significant role in the fate of the galaxy during the waning days of the Galactic Republic had sensed the destruction of the planet. In the 1977 film, he stated,

"I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror, and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened.”

The IGN report further mentions that out of Alderaan's two billion inhabitants, roughly 60,000 survived the destruction of the world and that was only because they were outside of its star system at the time. The death of so many innocent sentients sent shock waves through the Force. This also weakened those who were able to feel them. The destruction of Alderaan was no less than Genocide. Senator Bail Prestor Organa, his wife Breha Organa, and Jedi Knight Ylenic It'kla were some of the more noteworthy casualties Tarkin’s genocidal act. Princess Leia suspected it was nighttime on the capital city of Alderaan when the super laser had hit the surface. She often wondered if her adopted parent's Bail and Breha were awake when the planet-killing cataclysm had struck. Tarkin's destructive laser was named, the Death Star which appeared in the sky of Aldera and ended many innocent lives before time.

