What's Coming To Disney Plus In November 2020? See List Of Shows & Films

Disney’s new streaming service Disney Plus has already gathered a huge subscriber base. The streaming service already has an incredible line-up of some of the most entertaining shows such as The Mandalorian, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and etc. However, Disney is still in the process of creating and acquiring more titles that will boost the platforms subscriber base. The platform has already gained a lot of popularity due to its recent live-action remake and release of Mulan. According to a report in Variety, here’s a list of “What’s coming to Disney Plus in November 2020?”

Read | Disha Patani's brother accused of stealing Anime artwork; justifies his work on Instagram

New on Disney Plus in November: What’s coming to Disney Plus in November 2020?

Nov. 6

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2, Episode 2)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 7)

Weird But True (Episode 313)

The Right Stuff (Episode 6)

One Day At Disney Short (Episode 149)

Disney Goldie & Bear (Seasons 1 and 2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 1)

Mr. Magoo

The Christmas Carol

Read | Genshin Impact review: Is the free-to-play anime game worth it?

Nov. 13

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2, Episode 3)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 8)

The Right Stuff (Episode 7)

One Day At Disney Short (Episode 150)

Inside Pixar

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

Nov. 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Nov. 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Episodes 1 and 2)

Nov. 20

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2, Episode 4)

The Right Stuff (Episode 8/Finale)

One Day At Disney Short (Episode 151/Finale)

Planes: Fire & Rescue

Read | What is Anime filter on Snapchat? How to get it on your smartphone?

Nov. 27

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2, Episode 5)

Black Beauty

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Episodes 3 and 4)

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (Season 3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (Season 1)

Alaska: Port Protection

Read | Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' gets a prequel film and an anime series with Netflix

Here are some of best Halloween movies

With Halloween just around the corner, Disney Plus has also brought an awesome line up of shows and films to spook its subscribers out. Here are some of the best films to watch on Halloween Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019), Hocus Pocus (1993), The Haunted Mansion (2003), Zombies (2018), Mighty Joe Young (1998) and The Scream Team (2002). Disney Plus subscribers can probably expect some amazing Holiday movies to arrive in December as well.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.