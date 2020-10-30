What's Coming To Disney Plus In November 2020? See List Of Shows & Films

Quick links:
Disney’s new streaming service Disney Plus has already gathered a huge subscriber base. The streaming service already has an incredible line-up of some of the most entertaining shows such as The Mandalorian, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and etc. However, Disney is still in the process of creating and acquiring more titles that will boost the platforms subscriber base. The platform has already gained a lot of popularity due to its recent live-action remake and release of Mulan. According to a report in Variety, here’s a list of “What’s coming to Disney Plus in November 2020?”
With Halloween just around the corner, Disney Plus has also brought an awesome line up of shows and films to spook its subscribers out. Here are some of the best films to watch on Halloween Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019), Hocus Pocus (1993), The Haunted Mansion (2003), Zombies (2018), Mighty Joe Young (1998) and The Scream Team (2002). Disney Plus subscribers can probably expect some amazing Holiday movies to arrive in December as well.
