What Happened To Thomas On Southern Charm? Know About Reality Television Star

Southern Charm is a reality television series that shows the personal and professional lives of seven socialites who reside in Charleston, South Carolina. Southern Charm cast had Thomas Ravenel as one of the main characters until season five. He did not return for the sixth season and a name cameo in the seventh season. Many wonder where the actor is now.

Also Read | What Happened To John Mulaney? Find Out Why He Checked Into A Rehab

What Happened to Thomas on Southern Charm?

In 2018, Bravo announced that Thomas Ravenel will not be a member of the Southern Charm cast. It was following his arrest as he was charged with assault and battery. The actor was accused of sexual assault by Dawn Ledwell, the former nanny of Ravenel’s children. She alleged that he assaulted her in 2015 after a night out with his friends. In 2019, Ravenel pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery. He received a 30-days sentence that was suspended to a $500 fine and probation in place of jail time. He also settled a civil suit with Ledwell, agreeing to donate $80,000 in her name to a charity for sexual assault survivors in lieu of paying her damages.

Also Read | What Happened To Thomas In 'The Bold And The Beautiful'? Read Spoilers Ahead

Thomas Ravenel was in a relationship with his Southern Charm cast member, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis. They share two children, a girl named Kensington Calhoun, and a boy name Saint Julien Rembert. Their relationship ended after a long battle in 2019 as they now have joint legal and physical custody of their kids. Ravenel has a third child, a baby boy named Jonathan Jackson Ravenel, with Heather Mascoe, who is a registered nurse in Charleston having two children from another relationship, reported Us Weekly. Shortly after Jackson’s birth, the two split up but said to remain on good terms.

Also Read | What Happened To Kenny Johnson On 'SWAT'? Find Out Is The Actor Returning To The Show

Thomas on Southern Charm season 7?

There have been speculations about the return of Thomas on Southern Charm in season seven. The trailer of the series teased his name, whispered by Kathryn to Danni. It is possible that the show could follow a peripheral sub-plot about his sexual assault allegations. Meanwhile, Decider reported that Ravenel still lives near Charleston, South Carolina.

Also Read | What Happened To Eric Rudolph? Know The Whereabouts Of The Man Behind 1996 Atlanta Bombing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.