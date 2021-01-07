What Happened To Beth On Dare Me? Check Out Fate Of The Character

The American show Dare Me is currently trending on Netflix. Dare Me is based on the novel written by Megan Abbott under the same name and depicts a story about the life of competitive cheerleaders. The plot of this chilling story explores what happens when cheerleading squad captain Beth and her obedient friend Addy clash with Collette French. The series portrays a number of complex emotions as well as actions with deep-rooted motive. Emotions like jealousy, obsession and power become the main theme of this series. Read on to know about what happened to Beth on Dare Me.

The complex Plot of Dare Me

Dare Me follows the lives of high school cheerleaders who live in a small Midwestern town. Colette French is the new Cheerleading coach at the Sutton Grove High School. Addy Hanlon is a cheerleader at the school. Addy's best friend in the show is Beth Cassidy. Beth is also the captain of the cheerleading squad. The official synopsis of the show reads.

"Dare Me" is an unflinching exploration of volatile female friendships, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town. Peering behind the all-American facade, the series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading, following the fraught relationship between two best friends after a new coach arrives to bring their team to prominence. Part coming-of-age story, part small-town drama, part murder mystery, "Dare Me" exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure to get ahead.

What happened to Beth on Dare Me?

In Episode 4 Rapprochement, fans see that Beth Cassidy is on one of her usual late-night adventure but this time things go terribly wrong. She ends up fooling around with Sargeant Kurtz under the influence of substance. Unable to cope with both mental and physical pain caused by his sexual aggression, a devastated Beth is seen distancing herself from everyone, including her best friend Addy Hanlon.

As the show progresses fans see that a lot goes down between Addy and coach Colette French. However, things look worrying for Beth too. Beth in Dare Me somehow does manage to make things a little better for herself.

However, at the end of season 1, she catches Sarge Will and Coach French in a compromising position. As the season gets darker Sarge is murdered. While initially it is unclear who killed Will, it is later discovered that Beth reveals that truth about Coach French's affair to her husband Mark, who ends up murdering Will after their confrontation takes a gnarly turn.

Is Beth in love with Addy?

Beth in Dare Me is in love with Addy, but Addy is attracted to Coach. Although the Coach clearly does not have any feelings for Addy, she clearly enjoys flirting with her. Addy and Beth used to be really close, but things changed when Coach French arrived.

