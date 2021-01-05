How To Get Discovery Plus On TV? Set Up Guide For Roku And Firestick

Quick links:
One of the top and highly trusted real-life entertainment networks, Discovery has finally stepped into the internet streaming business. The makers have launched their streaming platform with the exclusive D2Cstreaming app yesterday that is January 4, 2021. The minds behind launching the Discovery Plus app thought that their platform could satiate the unmet need of a differentiated product offering premium real-life entertainment. That is the reason why many people are wondering about how to get Discovery Plus on TV. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
As we all know that Discovery Plus has been released on Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV platforms at launch. So this means that users with these devices will be able to enjoy the Discovery Plus services. But, it is more important to know is how to get Discovery Plus on Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV. So, you can find all the details you need.
Reportedly, the makers are going to charge ₹ 299 per annum for the subscription but will also give a certain free limited access to its popular content from the Discovery library. They have also said that the Discovery Plus app has been developed and curated specifically for Indian users. Discovery plus service will provide thousands of hours of exclusive content across 40+ genres, including Science, Adventure, Food, and Lifestyle. Content will also be available in 8 different languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali & Marathi. Discovery Plus will also give Premium subscribers a large selection of never-seen-before Premium Discovery titles, must-watch documentaries, Indian originals, and exclusive content.
