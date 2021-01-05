How To Get Discovery Plus On TV? Set Up Guide For Roku And Firestick

One of the top and highly trusted real-life entertainment networks, Discovery has finally stepped into the internet streaming business. The makers have launched their streaming platform with the exclusive D2Cstreaming app yesterday that is January 4, 2021. The minds behind launching the Discovery Plus app thought that their platform could satiate the unmet need of a differentiated product offering premium real-life entertainment. That is the reason why many people are wondering about how to get Discovery Plus on TV. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077: Breach Protocol Solver makes hacking easier; Know details

How to get Discovery Plus on TV

As we all know that Discovery Plus has been released on Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV platforms at launch. So this means that users with these devices will be able to enjoy the Discovery Plus services. But, it is more important to know is how to get Discovery Plus on Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV. So, you can find all the details you need.

How to get Discovery Plus on Roku TV?

Press the "Home" button on your Roku remote.

Scroll up or down and select Streaming Channels to open the Channel Store.

At the top of the Channel Store is a list of featured, new and popular categories to explore.

Now, enter "Discovery Plus" in "Search Channels."

As the channel is “paid”, then you need to select the "Buy" button in order to purchase and install the channel.

If you have a Roku account PIN, then you will be required to enter it.

Also Read | AC Valhalla Aveberie Megaliths Stones Puzzle: How to solve it & where to find?

How to get Discovery Plus on Firestick?

Navigate to the home screen of your Fire TV device.

Press left on the directional pad to enter the search section.

Use the directional pad to type the name of Discovery Plus, and then select it from the list.

Locate the app and press the button in the centre of the directional keypad to select it.

Press "Get" with the centre button of the directional keypad to download the Discovery Plus app.

Wait for the Discovery Plus app to download and then launch it.

Also Read | AC Valhalla Bone Maul Mythical Dane Axe details: Know what it does

Reportedly, the makers are going to charge ₹ 299 per annum for the subscription but will also give a certain free limited access to its popular content from the Discovery library. They have also said that the Discovery Plus app has been developed and curated specifically for Indian users. Discovery plus service will provide thousands of hours of exclusive content across 40+ genres, including Science, Adventure, Food, and Lifestyle. Content will also be available in 8 different languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali & Marathi. Discovery Plus will also give Premium subscribers a large selection of never-seen-before Premium Discovery titles, must-watch documentaries, Indian originals, and exclusive content.

Also Read | AC Odyssey Blue Eyed Beauty riddle solution Explained! Know what to do