What Happened To Tom On Mountain Men? Read About The Rodeo Cowboy's Life Post-retirement

Mountain Men is an American reality television series on the History channel that features several people trying to learn basic wilderness survival skills under Eustace Conway. One of the people on the series, Tom Oar, a former rodeo cowboy, resided near the Yaak River in northwestern Montana with his wife Nancy and their dog Ellie. Facing a seven-month winter season, the pair worked hard, with the help of their neighbours, to prepare. Read on to know what happened to Tom Oar.

Also Read | What Happened To Patrice In 'Death In Paradise'? Find Out Where Did The Character Go

What happened to Tom on mountain men?

According to a report by Distractify, after years of being a part of the show that started in 2012, the 70-something-year old has decided to hang up his boots and retire. Tom Oar is currently settled in Florida with his wife Nancy after spending the last few years in Montana’s remote Yaak River Valley. The former member of the Mountain Men cast decided to quit because the older he got, the more difficult it was getting for him to face the challenges in the secluded region near the Idaho border.

Also Read | What Happened To Baby CEO? Find Out Where The Rapper Is Now

In an interview with Allegheny Mountain Radio, Tom complained about the lack of privacy because of the increasing popularity of Mountain Men. He further stated that he and his wife live in the woods, around four miles away from the British Columbia border and about fifteen miles east of the Idaho Panhandle, in the middle of the Kootenai National Forest. Tom added that his wife Nancy and him had around 300 people visit them at their house last summer to take pictures and shake their hand.

Also Read | What Happened To Laura Ingraham's Arm? Netizens Worried About The TV Host

The mountaineer, who survived Yaak River’s brutal climate by harvesting his own meat, has had an eventful life, to say the least, as half of his life he had a rodeo career and rode horses for 25 years and bulls for 18 years. When he moved to Montana, he took up the hobby of "brain tanning," a labour-intensive process that uses animal brains to tan hides. Talking about his lifestyle, Tom Oars revealed that he knows his lifestyle isn't for everyone and he believes he was born 150 to 200 years late. Adding to it, he spoke about how he has always thought about the past and history and how he has relived it in a modern way.

Also Read | What Happened To Ashley From 'Southern Charm'? Find Out Whom Is She Dating After Ravenel

Also Read | What Happened To Thomas On Southern Charm? Know About Reality Television Star

Image Credits: Backwoodsbeardco Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.