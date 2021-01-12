'The United States Vs Billie Holiday' Trailer Showcases Andra Day As Billie Holiday

The United States vs Billie Holiday is an upcoming American biographical drama movie. The film will be directed by Lee Daniels. On Monday, audiences got a first look at Andra Day as Billie Holiday. This was seen with the release of the first trailer for the biopic.

The United States vs Billie Holiday movie -

The United States vs Billie Holiday movie is based on Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs by Johann Hari. The film will cast Andra Day in the lead role of Billie Holiday. The cast also includes Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund, Natasha Lyonne, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. The film will show the story of a musician who helped usher in the civil rights movement. The film is slated to release on February 26, 2021, by Hulu.

Lee Daniels Statement -

Along with the trailer, Hulu shared a statement from Daniel. He shared his view on his new movie by saying, "Whether you are new to the story and legacy of Billie Holiday or know every note she ever sang, I do hope our celebration of this complex woman does justice to a great musical legend and civil rights activist whose artistry resonates as well today, as it did 80 years ago. Hulu releasing this film and giving it a platform to be seen nationwide is a blessing because as recent events reveal, our country has much work to do in fulfilling its promise of a more perfect union."

More about Andra Day -

The American singer, Andra Day made her debut album in 2015 with the name Cheers to the Fall. The studio album peaked at number 48 on the US Billboard 200 chart. She was nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards and the albums main single Rise Up was nominated for Best R&B Performance. Her recordings of songs like God Bless the Child and I’ll Be Seeing You are very famous. In 2017, Andra has voiced as Sweet Tea in an American 3D animated comedy-adventure film named Cars 3 that was directed by Brian Fee.

