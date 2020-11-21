Animaniacs Theme Song Lyrics Will Surely Take You Down The Memory Lane, See Here

Quick links:
The 90s cartoon fans are always looking out for reboots or retelecasts of the original cartoon shows. The fans were eagerly waiting for the premiere of Warner Brothers show Animaniacs reboot. The wait finally got over as the studio released the reboot of Animaniacs after more than 20 years of the show coming to a close. The makers released Animaniacs reboot on Hulu. The reboot is being received well by the viewers all over the world. The American animated comedy-musical television series was created by Tom Ruegger. The revival of the series after more than 20 years the show ended has made fans see their favourite characters on screen again.
Several original voice cast members like Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, Rob Paulsen among others have reprised their roles. Apart from the characters, Animaniacs was also popular for its peppy Animaniacs theme song. The Animaniacs theme song was a rage among the kids when the show was airing in the 1990s. The new Animaniacs theme song is the same with improved graphics and better visual quality. A lot of people have been curious to know about the new Animaniacs theme song lyrics. Here is a look at the new Animaniacs theme song lyrics.
Also Read | Animaniacs Cast: Details About The Animaniacs Characters And Their Voice Cast
Also Read | 'Cowboy Bebop' Live Action Cast: Details About The Actors In Live Action Adaptation
It's time for An-I-man-I-acs
And we're zany to the max
So just sit back and relax
You'll laugh till you collapse
We're An-I-man-I-acs
Come join the Warner brothers
And the Warner sister Dot
Just for fun we run around the Warner movie lot
They lock us in the tower whenever we get caught
But we break loose...
And then vamoose...
And now you know the plot
We're An-I-man-I-acs
Dot is cute and Yakko yaks
Wakko packs away the snacks
While Bill Clinton plays the sax
We're An-I-man-I-acs
Meet Pinky and the brain
Who want to rule the universe
Goodfeathers flock together,
Slappy wacks 'em with her purse
Buttons chases Mindy
While Rita sings a verse
The writers flipped
We have no script
Why bother to rehearse
We're An-I-man-I-acs
We have play for play contracts
We're zany to the max
There's baloney in our slacks
We're An-I-man-ee
Totally and zany
Here's the shows namey
An-I-man-I-acs
Those are the facts!
Also Read | 'The Princess Switch' Cast: Details About The Cast Of Christmas Romantic Comedy On Netflix
Also Read | Gal Gadot Bonds With Ali Fazal On Twitter Over 'Wonder Woman 1984' Release Date Update
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.