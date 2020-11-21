Animaniacs Theme Song Lyrics Will Surely Take You Down The Memory Lane, See Here

The 90s cartoon fans are always looking out for reboots or retelecasts of the original cartoon shows. The fans were eagerly waiting for the premiere of Warner Brothers show Animaniacs reboot. The wait finally got over as the studio released the reboot of Animaniacs after more than 20 years of the show coming to a close. The makers released Animaniacs reboot on Hulu. The reboot is being received well by the viewers all over the world. The American animated comedy-musical television series was created by Tom Ruegger. The revival of the series after more than 20 years the show ended has made fans see their favourite characters on screen again.

Several original voice cast members like Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, Rob Paulsen among others have reprised their roles. Apart from the characters, Animaniacs was also popular for its peppy Animaniacs theme song. The Animaniacs theme song was a rage among the kids when the show was airing in the 1990s. The new Animaniacs theme song is the same with improved graphics and better visual quality. A lot of people have been curious to know about the new Animaniacs theme song lyrics. Here is a look at the new Animaniacs theme song lyrics.

Also Read | Animaniacs Cast: Details About The Animaniacs Characters And Their Voice Cast

Also Read | 'Cowboy Bebop' Live Action Cast: Details About The Actors In Live Action Adaptation

Animaniacs theme song lyrics

It's time for An-I-man-I-acs

And we're zany to the max

So just sit back and relax

You'll laugh till you collapse

We're An-I-man-I-acs Come join the Warner brothers

And the Warner sister Dot

Just for fun we run around the Warner movie lot

They lock us in the tower whenever we get caught

But we break loose...

And then vamoose...

And now you know the plot We're An-I-man-I-acs

Dot is cute and Yakko yaks

Wakko packs away the snacks

While Bill Clinton plays the sax

We're An-I-man-I-acs Meet Pinky and the brain

Who want to rule the universe

Goodfeathers flock together,

Slappy wacks 'em with her purse

Buttons chases Mindy

While Rita sings a verse

The writers flipped

We have no script

Why bother to rehearse We're An-I-man-I-acs

We have play for play contracts

We're zany to the max

There's baloney in our slacks

We're An-I-man-ee

Totally and zany

Here's the shows namey

An-I-man-I-acs

Those are the facts!

Also Read | 'The Princess Switch' Cast: Details About The Cast Of Christmas Romantic Comedy On Netflix

Also Read | Gal Gadot Bonds With Ali Fazal On Twitter Over 'Wonder Woman 1984' Release Date Update

See the Animaniacs song reboot here

Image Credits: Jess Harnell Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.