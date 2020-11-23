What Happened To Monica On 'Yellowstone'? Know How She Got Hurt

Yellowstone is one of the most popular drama series in the world. It is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The plot of Yellowstone follows the Dutton family and their continuous battles with surrounding neighbours to fight for their rightfully owned land. Earlier this year, the series premiered its third season and the fourth season is also announced. The series features several talented actors like Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham in key roles.

A lot of people have been curious about the character of Monica for a long time now. Monica Dutton is Kayce Dutton’s wife and is played by Kelsey Asbille. A lot of people have been baffled about the character of Monica Dutton and have been questioning what happened to Monica on Yellowstone and how did Monica get hurt. For all the people who are curious to know about it, here is everything that you need to know.

What happened to Monica on Yellowstone? How did Monica get hurt?

In one of the episodes from the first season, Monica was injured in an attempt to break up a fight between teenagers at school. She suffered the injury as she was accidentally punched in the head by one of the students. Monica immediately fell on the ground and passed out. She recovered from this injury but later collapsed at her house. In the following episodes, viewers got to see that she underwent emergency surgery for a subdural hematoma. This is how Monica Dutton was hurt in Yellowstone. Fans also wondered whether this medical condition of hers made her walk with a cane and undergo physical therapy in season 2.

Monica Dutton actress Kelsey Asbille

Does Monica die?

During season 3 of Yellowstone, Monica was involved in certain life-threatening situations. In the eighth episode of season 3, she offers herself as a bait to nab the man behind rapes and murders of Native American women. It was revealed that the person behind them was Mo. Monica kills him by shooting in the head. A lot of people are still wondering whether she is alive or not. For the fans who are wondering about the fate of the character, Monica is alive and is also expected to be a part of Yellowstone season 4.

