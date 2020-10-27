Cheryl Burke Suffers Head Injury During 'DWTS' Rehearsal: 'Can Happen In Split Second'

On October 26, hours before presenting her performance on the stage of Dancing with the Stars, Cheryl Burke revealed that she had a tough rehearsal with partner AJ McLean one day earlier via an Instagram post. Along with a couple of pictures from her rehearsal session with AJ McLean, the 36-year-old dancing professional wrote, "Yesterday, I took a hard fall while rehearsing for #VillainsNight. Even though AJ kills me at the end of this Tango, this wasn’t part of the routine".

The Dancing with the Stars pro further added, "It’s one of those things that can happen in a split second. Thankfully, I have the best partner I could ask for that was there to pick me up off the ground". To conclude her caption, Burke gave the details of the show and urged her followers and fans to vote for her on-stage partner AJ McLean. Scroll down to take a look at Cheryl Burke's injury post.

Cheryl Burke injured

Burke suffered a head injury after falling hard onto the ballroom floor during the rehearsal for DWTS. The professional dancer and her celebrity partner were rehearsing their routine for this week's show when Burke fell back and banged the back of her head on the dance floor. Later, the official social media handle of ABC's reality show also shared a video, which gave a sneak peek into the incident. In the video clip, the Backstreet Boys singer was heard saying, "Cheryl and I were practising during stage rehearsal and it did not go well... It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor," to the camera.

Cheryl Burke on Dancing with the Stars

Burke has been a mainstay in the DWTS ballroom, competing in 23 of the show’s 29 seasons. She has managed to bag two mirrorball trophies: first in season 2 with partner Drew Lachey and again the following season with Emmitt Smith. After the season 29 premiere in September, Burke gushed over her connection with AJ McLean who had already made a “positive” influence on her both on and off the dance floor.

