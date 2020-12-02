Joe Manganiello Talks About Wife Sofia Vergara's Reaction To His Blue Mohawk

Actor Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara have been married to each other since 2015. Both Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara have been very open and transparent about their marriage on social media and on other social forums as well. While the actor has sported a Mohawk for his role in an upcoming film, dying it blue was his own idea with a whole different story. Here is the story behind Manganiello dying his Mohawk blue and the funny quip he made about his wife Sofia’s reaction to this.

Joe Manganiello on his wife Sofia’s reaction to his blue Mohawk

While many people sport Mohawk to appear fashionable, Joe Manganiello has been carrying a Mohawk for a role and has plans to completely shave it off for another role of Deathstroke in a Zack Snyder film, according to Daily Mail. The actor revealed that he had a couple of weeks before he would have to completely shave off his head and hence decided to dye his Mohawk blue before that. A funny response was also given on what was the reaction of Sofia Vergara on Joe Manganiello’s Mohawk.

Making an amusing statement, Joe said that since Sofia has married an actor, she would be expecting the ‘weirdness’ to spiral out sooner or later. He believes that most of what he does with his hairstyle or looks is usually related to his work. But on this occasion, he was at his own liberty to style his hair the way he wanted for a couple of weeks, and hence he decided to dye his Mohawk. He revealed that the decision of shaving off his head for his role of Deathstroke comes from the decision of Zack Snyder to explore this character with a more intense look.

Fans might remember him the most for his popular cameo in Spider-Man which starred Tobey Maguire in the leading titular role. Joe Manganiello had played a small cameo as Deathstroke in the 2017 film Justice League as well, and has been called back to reprise the character. He has also worked in popular films like Rampage and Sabotage, and will be making an appearance in Archenemy.

