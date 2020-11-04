What Happened To Danny From 'Below Deck'? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Him

Fans of the show Below Deck grew fond of Danny Zureikat, who appeared in the first season of the show. Danny Zureikat made his debut in Below Deck Mediterranean season one and became an instant crowd favourite. The young boy came from Orlando and was soon taken off the show after he got involved with an onboard guest. Danny Zureikat became quite infamous for breaking a number of rules while on the show resulting in his dismissal from Below Deck. However, since then, news about Danny Zureikat has been limited so here is "what happened to Danny from Below Deck?".

Also Read | 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Star Hannah Ferrier Gets Fired, Fans Support Her On Twitter

Here's everything you need to know about Danny Zureikat

Also Read | What Happened To Rocky From 'Below Deck'? Find Out Where She Is Now

What happened to Danny from Below Deck?

According to reports by The List, Danny Zureikat mentioned that he was at a loss for words when he was kicked out of the show. He added that he would’ve loved to stay on the show till the end. Danny Zureikat added that he respected Captain Mark’s decision and went off the show. Soon after he was fired from Below Deck, Danny Zureikat went on to explore Greece. Back in 2016, he expressed that he would love to work in the TV or film industry. He hinted that he had a career in modelling long before Below Deck thus he felt that would be a great transition for him.

Also Read | What Happened To Rob And Jessica? Find Out If The Below Deck Med Couple Is Till Together

Danny Zureikat's shows & Instagram

Danny Zureikat is quite active on Instagram and describes himself as a producer, actor, artist and a viral content creator. Danny Zureikat's Instagram is filled with pictures and videos from his travels. According to his IMDB page, Danny Zureikat actually did transition into acting and worked in a number of short films over the course of time. He was seen in short films like The Lonely Entrepreneur, Fly a way in LA, Don’t Look, Come Around and Hylux. He also featured in the film What Doesn’t Kill Us released in 2019. Danny Zureikat's Instagram currently has over 30 thousand followers. Currently, Danny Zureikat has been posting a number of content revolving around music creators. He also used to share a number of short videos and had worked alongside a few artists.

Also Read | What Happened To Pete On 'Below Deck Med'? Find Out If Pete Hunziker Is Back

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.