What Happened To Rocky From 'Below Deck'? Find Out Where She Is Now

The American television series Below Deck chronicles around the lives of some extremely attractive and talented crew members who work and live aboard a superyacht during charter season. The show features the stories of these crew members as they deal with a challenging work-life and weather storms in personal relationships. One of the most loved members on Below Deck was Raquel ‘Rocky’ Dakota. Read on to find out, “What happened to Rocky from Below Deck?”

What happened to Rocky from Below Deck?

Many other cast members who appeared alongside Rocky went on to become a recurring face on the show. However, the story was not the same for Rocky. She served as yacht’s third stew in season 3 of Below Deck and has not appeared on the show since.

Rocky’s time on the show can be described as tumultuous. The crew member was a part of the season’s main storylines following her relationships with bosun Eddie Lucas and chief stew Kate Chastain. A report on Distractify reveals that Eddie and Rocky hooked up twice during the season while Eddie was still in a relationship with his then-girlfriend.

Where is Rocky from Below Deck?

The report further reveals that following her stint aboard the Eddie, Rocky spent some time travelling the world. She also continued doing some smaller stewardess gigs in Florida, a place where many crew members seem to go after the Bravo show. Rocky from Below Deck moved to Hawaii in 2016, which is the state where she was previously living and had gone to college in as well. Although Rocky’s Instagram handle is currently private, the Distractify report stated that following her whirlwind romance with Eddie Lucas, Rocky found true love. Rocky from Below Deck is currently in a relationship with a man named Mark, and the couple have been together since 2017.

Rocky from Below Deck suffered the personal loss after the show

Rocky Dakota suffered a tragic loss just after her time on Below Deck had ended. Her little sister Sophia Tiare Bartlow had passed away after a tragic car crash in 2017. Sophia was driving with her then-boyfriend Sage Candeleria. The loss proved to be devastating for Rocky. According to the report, she had posted a series of pictures of her sister on Instagram at the time. She has also been vocal about her struggle to come to terms with her sister’s demise. However, Rocky’s relationship with Mark has been a huge help in her healing. Mark does not have much of social media presence.

