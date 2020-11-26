The Curse of Oak Island is a reality TV show which a team of treasure hunters search for a legendary treasure on the infamous cursed Oak Island. The Oak Island is located on the Atlantic shore of Nova Scotia, Canada. The TV show has been airing since 2014 when its first premiered on History network in Canada. The team takes on a journey of finding historical artefacts and treasure. The show is back with its 8th season. The new season will show Marty and Rick Lagina, who according to the teaser of the new season, has some new information about the hidden artefacts on the island.

Lagina brothers had started their journey of finding treasure from the year 2006 along with Dan Blankenship, however, Dan's journey had started 50 years ago, when he left everything behind in Florida, to devote his life to the Oak Island treasure. However now, Dan has passed away in 2019, and his son Dave Blankenship has joined the team of The Curse of Oak Island show to continue the mission in honour of his father. Read on to know 'What happened to Dave Blankenship on The Curse of Oak Island'?

What happened to Dave Blankenship on 'The Curse of Oak Island'?

According to distractify portal, in the new season's episode it is revealed that Dave limps when he walks, he later explains that he has had an accident in 1986 when he fell from a height of 46 feet on a job site. He suffered a stroke as the horrifying fall led him to a disengaged artery on his neck. He then went into a coma and the Dave who was of 36 years of age at that time, since then he has little or no feeling on the left side of his body. According to the history portal, Dave whose real name is David Blankenship had an accident 30 years ago that caused him to have limited mobility, however, he never gives up and can take any challenges regardless of his age.

Dave Blankenship still lives on Oak island itself as a member of the Oak Island team. People can catch The Curse of Oak Island on the History Channel every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST. The Curse of Oak Island review is 7.1/10 on IMDB, however, 93% of Google users have liked the TV show. Here is a sneak peek of the new season that premiered from November 10th this year.

