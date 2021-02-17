What Happened To Dom On NCIS LA? Here's Everything We Know About His Stint In Show

Actor Adam Jamal Craig was a part of the show NCIS LA, and in it, he essayed the character of Dominic Vail aka Dom. Craig was a part of 13 episodes in the series. Post his exit from the show, a lot of fans might have wondered what happened to Dom on NCIS LA. Here's what's reported about his character and his stint in NCIS.

What happened to Dom on NCIS LA?

In the first introductory episode of NCIS LA, Dom was introduced as an agent and technical specialist. He partnered with Kensi Blye, played by Daniela Ruah. However, in a turn of events, he was caught up in an unexpected situation. A report by Distractify stated that Dom ended up sacrificing himself by taking three shots in order to save Sam’s life, and his death left the entire team devastated. As per the report, Daniela opened about Dom's departure from the series and told TVGuide.com that she didn't know it was going to happen and that she was surprised. She also remarked that people will never know who's going to stay and who's going to go, just like on the original NCIS.

NCIS LA cast

Directed by Shane Brennan, the TV show began in 2009 with two episodes. After this, the makers of the show released 18 seasons, each comprising of 24 episodes. According to Newsweek, NCIS Season 18 aired for around a month in 2021, but the show is set to take another break. Season 18's episode 8 titled True Believer is set to be the final episode featuring Maria Bello as Jack Sloane, but as per the report, the show will take an extended break over Christmas. More so, the season will also be shorter this year with 16 episodes, added the report. The original show starred Eric Christian Olsen, Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, among others.

Before appearing in NCIS: Los Angeles as Dom Vail, Adam Jamal Craig worked in shows such as The Office and Heroes. Buzzlearn mentioned that Adam's net worth is between $1 Million – $5 Million and that his income is apprehensive of his acting career. He was also a part of the 2006 movie titled, Lenexa.

(Disclaimer: The above-mentioned information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the net worth/other figures.) (Source: NCIS Los Angeles Fan Club Instagram)

