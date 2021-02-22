What Happened To Edna On The Simpsons? The Show Pays Tribute To Marcia Wallace

Marcia Wallace's untimely demise in 2013 had shocked many around the world. Best known for her role as Mrs Edna Krabappel in The Simpsons, the actor had created a strong fanbase over the years who were left shattered with the news. The Simpsons producers also decided to bury Wallace's character as it wouldn't be appropriate to continue it without her. But on Sunday's episode titled "Diary Queen", the show surprised fans with a tribute episode for Mrs Edna Krabappel. Read on to find out what happened to Edna on The Simpsons.

What happened to Edna on The Simpsons? How did Edna die?

In “Four Regrettings and a Funeral”, Mrs Krabappel's death was first acknowledged on the show. In the opening scene, Bart was seen writing "We'll miss you Mrs K" on the chalkboard. In one of the earlier episodes, Ned was also seen mourning her death although no explanation had been given about the cause of her death. In Holidays of Future Passed, a lead was presented in the form of Ned mentioning that Edna was killed by Homer although it seems highly unlikely and the plot had never been visited again. Until Sunday's episode, her character was only mentioned in passing in a handful of instances.

The Sunday episode showed Bart Simpson stumbling upon his late teacher Edna's diary, making for an emotional episode of flashbacks and dream sequence with Edna. Diary Queen was no short of uncontrollable tears as fans mourned the death of the actor together. But this did not stop fans inquisitiveness in knowing what nudged the creators to make a tribute episode after so many years. Showrunner Al Jean revealed in his statement that actor Macia Wallace's death had come as a shock to everyone despite having an idea that she was ill in her final days. The actor was loved by everyone in the cast and crew and so they wanted to create an episode in memory of her for the longest time.

Diary Queen features Marcia Wallace's voice as well. They used some of her lines from the previous episodes that seemed fitting in this one. Although there have been many comings-and-goings in The Simpsons, Mrs Krabappel's exit was the saddest one and fans are grateful that the show finally chose to gave closure.

