'The Simpsons' Christmas Episodes: Here Are The Christmas-themed Episodes From The Show

The Simpsons is one of the most widely followed and popular animated American sitcoms which has had a rather long and successful run for many years. The show has explored all types of themes in its episodes, including political, pop culture and other prevailing social issues in its episodes in a rather humorous form. The show also has created quite a few episodes that has the theme of Christmas and has explored many different comic plots as well. As the holiday season of Christmas approaches, have a look at some of The Simpsons Christmas episodes.

The Simpsons Christmas episodes

Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire (Season 1, Episode 1)

This episode also happens to be the very first episode of this show which set the tone for the massive numbers of episodes that would follow. As Bart gets a tattoo, Marge has to blow the entire budget that they had saved for Christmas to get that tattoo removed. Homer has to eventually get the job of a mall Santa. Homer then decides to risks his small winnings with the risk of returning to his family empty-handed. But in the end, the family gets a great Christmas gift.

Marge Be Not Proud (Season 7, Episode 11)

In this episode, Bart gets caught while shoplifting and loses the respect and trust of his family. This episode has a number of relatable moments which bring out the mixed feelings in the audience. While still maintaining the element of humour, the episode shows a lonely snowman made by Bart from some of the snow that was left under the car.

Miracle on Evergreen Terrace (Season 9, Episode 10)

Living upto his mischief-making reputation, Bart makes an attempt in this episode to have a look at the Christmas gifts before his family can wake up. The attempt turns into chaos, as it reduces everything, including the tree, into a bubbling puddle of plastic. He quickly buries it and upon being asked, lies to his family about their whereabouts. It results in the entire town getting involved in this chaos.

Grift of the Magi (Season 11, Episode 9)

As the Springfield Elementary goes through the risk of getting shut down, it gets bought and saved by Kid First Industries. A rather strange commercialisation of Christmas follows in that school. The episode takes a dig at privatising and commercialising Christmas while forgetting the essence of the festival.

She of Little Faith (Season 13, Episode 6)

This episode shows Lisa going into a path of self-discovery as she questions the commercialisation of the Springfield Church. She then turns to the Springfield Buddhist Temple, where she finds a new religion, that gets her family concerned. Lisa then realises that self-discovery is often underrated and ridiculed by everyone, but ultimately becomes worth the change.

