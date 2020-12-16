What Happened To Eric Rudolph? Know The Whereabouts Of The Man Behind 1996 Atlanta Bombing

American true-crime drama show Manhunt Deadly Games released its season 2 in 2020. The show chronicles the story of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta. Not only is Manhunt based on the true story of the bombing incident, but it also features the people who were either involved or got pulled into the FBI investigation that followed the incident. However, in spite of the gruelling investigation being conducted by both Georgia state authorities and FBI, it took them a long time to catch the real perpetrator behind the incident, Eric Rudolph. Read on to find out, “What happened to Eric Rudolph?”

Read | Is Manhunt Deadly Games A True Story? All About The 2nd Season Of Manhunt Of Eric Rudolph

What happened to Eric Rudolph?

A report in Independent Mail reveals that Eric Rudolph also known as the Olympic Park Bomber is an American terrorist. He has been convicted for a series of bombings across the southern United States between 1996 and 1998. The report reveals that for five years Rudolph was listed as one of the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives until he was caught in 2003.

Source: fbi.gov (official website)

How was Eric Rudolph captured?

The report further reveals that Rudolph was arrested in Murphy, North Carolina on May 31, 2003, by rookie police officer Jeffrey Scott Postell from the Murphy Police Department. He was caught looking through a dumpster behind a Save-A-Lot store at about 4 a.m. when Postell, was on routine patrol and had initially suspected burglary in progress. Rudolph was unarmed and did not resist arrest. Following his arrest, Federal authorities charged him on October 14, 2003. Rudolph was defended by attorney Judy Clarke.

Source: fbi.gov (official website)

Read | What happened to Richard Jewell? Find out about the man behind 'Manhunt' story

Did Eric Rudolph kill anyone while on the run?

Rudolph was the main perpetrator behind Centennial Olympic Park bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. The incident killed three people and injured 150 others. After getting caught Rudolph confessed to three other bombings incidents. One was at an abortion clinic in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs in January 1997; the other was at Lounge of Atlanta, a lesbian bar, in 1997. The Lounge of Atlanta incident injured five. He was also involved in another abortion clinic bombing incident that took place in Birmingham, Alabama in January 1998, which killed Birmingham police officer Robert Sanderson. It also critically injured nurse Emily Lyons.

Read | How many episodes are there of 'Manhunt Deadly Games'? Here's a list of all the episodes

What happened to Richard Jewell?

Source: @katywalls (Twitter)

Manhunt Deadly Games, the American show based on the Atlanta bombing incident, reveals the story of Richard Jewell, an American security guard who got entangled in a web of investigation and media trial after the bombing took place. He was falsely accused of being the perpetrator of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing by the media. The show reveals how for a period of 88 days, Jewell was mistakenly suspected of planting the bomb and subjected to a brutal media trial that took a toll not only on his private but also his professional life. This happened until the FBI cleared his name as the suspect in the incident.

Read | Where was 'Manhunt Deadly Games' filmed? Is the Atlanta-based story filmed in Atlanta?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.